INDIANAPOLIS — LSU couldn’t have picked a more inopportune time to lose its shooting eye Monday night.
Locked in a tight battle early in the second half with East region No. 1 seed Michigan, eighth-seeded LSU couldn’t get the shots to fall during a critical 10-minute span of their NCAA tournament second-round matchup.
Seizing the opportunity to take control, Michigan buried 7 of 10 shots in one salvo to surge into the lead and subsequently went on to an 86-78 win over LSU in Lucas Oil Stadium.
The loss ended the season for LSU (19-10) and spoiled the Tigers’ bid for a second straight Sweet 16 appearance after winning twice in 2019. There was no tournament last season.
On the other hand, Michigan (22-4) earned the right to continue its season on Sunday against No. 4 seed Florida State, which defeated Colorado 71-53 on Monday night.
“I thought it was a great game, a high-level game,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “The game got away from us, I think, at the end of the first half.”
LSU played a solid first half in building a nine-point lead, its largest of the night at 30-21, with 7:26 to play before Michigan started to wear Wade’s team down despite an early offensive explosion by Cam Thomas.
The bigger Wolverines, however, outscored the Tigers 22-12 the rest of the half to take a slim 43-42 advantage to the locker room.
“Their run coincided with us having those guys out there a long time at the end of the first half,” Wade said. “In the second half, we kind of ran out of gas the last 10 minutes. So I do think probably that had something to do with it.”
“We had a pretty good working margin, got off to a great start,” he said. “But we went on a scoring drought out there for four or five minutes.”
That was a sign of things to come for LSU, although the Tigers did put together another nice run to start the second half.
Coming out refreshed, they outscored the Wolverines 9-2 to regain a six-point lead at 51-45 with 16:09 to play.
But after Javonte Smart capped the mini-run with five unanswered points, Michigan came alive and started heating up from the field.
Five of its seven made baskets in a 10-minute stretch were from beyond the arc. By the time the Wolverines were finished, they held a 72-64 lead and the margin never got under eight after that.
Over that same stretch, LSU struggled to find the mark and went 5 of 16 from the field.
“During the middle of the second half, we felt like we were doing a lot of one-on-one ball,” Smart said. “That’s what we’ve been doing all year. So we just tried to pass the ball to each other, play as a team, continue to play as a team.
“Hit some shots, but they hit some big shots … they hit a couple big shots. We were just trying to get some stops, really, on the defensive end because we knew they were going to score the ball.”
Smart and Thomas did their best to keep their team in it, but to no avail.
Thomas became only the fourth freshman to score 25 points or more in his first two NCAA tournament games when he dropped in 30 points to go with the 27 he had in Saturday’s first-round win over St. Bonaventure.
The other three were Austin Peay’s Fly Williams, Texas’ Kevin Durant and Duke’s Zion Willliamson.
Thomas, who may have been playing his final game in an LSU uniform, got 9 of his points in the first half before Smart took up the scoring slack in the second half.
Smart scored 18 of his game-high 30 points after halftime and turned in a gallant all-around effort with nine rebounds and six assists. Trendon Watford added 11 points before fouling out late in the game.
That threesome, however, was no match for Michigan when it started rolling.
Eli Brooks, who was averaging just 9.2 points a game, finished with 21 points on five 3-pointers, and Chaundee Brown came off the bench to match him with 21.
They were the catalysts for the huge back-breaking run that put LSU in a big hole.
Brooks nailed three 3s and Brown had a pair of 3-pointers, six free throws and a dunk that excited the Michigan bench and their fans.
“They made some huge 3s,” Wade said. “We just had some poor closeouts, some poor switches below the ball, and weren't able to overcome them.”
Franz Wagner finished with 15 points, and 7-foot-1, 255-pound center Hunter Dickinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds even though the Tigers frustrated him in the first with at east five players taking turns guarding him.
“Our guys played hard, gave all they had,” Wade said. “I'm proud of them for everything they've accomplished this year and fighting through the season.”