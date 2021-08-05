Multiple athletic-related contracts, including those of women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey and the entire baseball coaching staff, will be voted on this week by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors, which meets at 10 a.m. Friday, has been asked by the school to approve Mulkey's full contract, an extension for softball coach Beth Torina, an extension for women's golf coach Garrett Runion and the term sheet for baseball coach Jay Johnson.

The board will also vote on the contracts for pitching coach Jason Kelly, baseball recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald, women's basketball associate head coach Sytia Messer and offensive line coach Brad Davis, according to a meeting notice released Thursday.

LSU previously approved the term sheet Mulkey signed when she was hired. The board is now expected to approve her full contract, which says her annual salary will be slightly more — $19,625 — than on her original term sheet.

Mulkey came to LSU after winning three national championships over 21 seasons at Baylor, a private institution where she earned a reported $2.27 million per year. Mulkey will make about $2.5 million in the first year of her deal at LSU. Her salary will then increase incrementally until it reaches about $3.3 million at the end of her eight-year contract in 2029.

Torina's proposed extension will keep her on board through 2026. Her previous contract paid her $410,000 last season and was set to expire next summer. Under her new deal, Torina's annual salary will increase to $430,000 through 2024, then reach $455,000 the final two years of the contract.

Torina, who has coached the softball team for a decade, will also receive $50,000 every year she remains the head coach through a program longevity clause.

Now approaching his fourth season, Runion's new deal brings a one-year extension that stretches his contract through the 2024 season and raises his salary from $145,000 to $185,000 per year. Runion's base salary would then increase by $10,000 increments over the final two years of his deal.

The board will also vote on approving the term sheet for Johnson, who replaced retired coach Paul Mainieri earlier this summer. Johnson agreed to a five-year contract that will pay him a total of $6.5 million before incentives by the end of the deal, according to the term sheet.

Johnson's annual salary will begin at $1.2 million and increase by $50,000 increments until he earns $1.4 million the final year of the deal. Johnson’s contract ends in 2026. Mainieri made $1.125 million during his last contract.

Lastly, the four assistants will have their proposed contracts reviewed. All of them agreed to three-year deals. Kelly and Fitzgerald will make $300,000 per year, while Messer earns $350,000 and Davis receives $810,000 the first year of his contract.

Davis replaced James Cregg after LSU parted ways with the offensive line coach this summer. Multiple sources told The Advocate at the time Cregg's sudden departure had to do with NCAA recruiting violations. LSU hired Davis a day later from Arkansas, where he earned $650,000 in his one season on staff.

With approval of the contract, Davis will become the third-highest paid assistant coach on LSU's staff behind defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.

Davis, a Belaire High School graduate, will earn more than Cregg, who entered the final year of his contract and was set to make $700,000 this season.