LSU football's road to the College Football Playoff begins Saturday as the Tigers hit the gridiron for their first practice of the 2018 season.

Here are the five biggest questions the Tigers need to answer ahead of the their September 9 season opener against Miami in Arlington, Texas:

In case you haven’t heard, which isn’t likely, LSU will have a quarterback competition when training camp starts Saturday.

The departure of two-year starter Danny Etling was expected to signal the start of the Myles Brennan era, but the sophomore instead will be challenged by Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow and possibly Justin McMillan. The addition of Burrow, the Buckeyes’ backup the past two seasons, added heat to an already-sizzling south Louisiana summer.

Now, anxious fans are clamoring to find out if he can move to the top of the depth chart and fulfill the expectations he brought to Ohio State as a record-setting dual-threat quarterback three years ago.

While at least nine players from the 2016 and ’17 LSU defenses run by Dave Aranda figure to be on NFL rosters this season, it doesn’t necessarily mean a talent drop-off for the Tigers.

Starting with inside linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams, both preseason All-SEC picks, and defensive end Rashard Lawrence, Aranda has a nice foundation to build on at all three levels in his scheme.

Nose tackle Breiden Fehoko has been getting rave reviews since transferring from Texas Tech and K’Lavon Chaisson should pick up where he left off in his freshman season at Buck linebacker.

The biggest issue is depth at cornerback behind Williams, but that could change if Kristian Fulton is reinstated from NCAA suspension.

It’s going to look a lot different, that’s for certain.

LSU has lost old standbys like Travin Dural, Malachi Dupre, DJ Chark and Russell Gage the past two seasons, which means lots of new blood will be catching passes in Steve Ensminger’s new spread offense.

Names like Jonathan Giles, a transfer from Texas Tech, Justin Jefferson and Stephen Sullivan should be among the top targets of whomever wins the quarterback battle along with Racey McMath, who played primarily on special teams a year ago.

If LSU goes four and five wide as promised, highly-regarded freshmen Terrace Marshall and Ja’Marr Chase must also contribute.

LSU fans who held their breath every time the Tigers lined up for a field goal last season certainly hope so.

Only three FBS schools missed more field-goal attempts than the nine Jack Gonsoulin and Connor Culp combined for, which prompted Ed Orgeron and special teams coordinator Greg McMahon to sign grad transfer Cole Tracy of Division II Assumption College.

A two-time All-American, Tracy won the Fred Mitchell Award as the best kicker in all college football divisions except FBS. He converted 68 of 84 attempts during his stay at Assumption and is the only kicker in Division II history to boot six field goals in a game twice.

With a killer schedule in front of them, it’s easy to see why the Tigers were slotted in that spot at SEC media days last month.

Las Vegas oddsmakers already had LSU winning no more than seven games, which falls in line with Orgeron’s team facing four teams that landed in the top 10 (Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Auburn) of the USA Today coaches poll released Thursday. Throw in Mississippi State, which is ranked 18th, and No. 24 LSU has its work cut out for it. The Tigers also play Florida and Texas A&M on the road, making for a daunting task.

