An LSU football player has dedicated his performance during the Tigers' season opener on Saturday to Remy Hidalgo, a Denham Springs High School athlete who died after collapsing during a football practice.
Tyrion Davis-Price, a sophomore running back with the Tigers, Tweeted late Monday his decision to honor Hidalgo.
LSU opens the season 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium against Mississippi State.
"After talking to one of his parents they told me how much he loved LSU football so I’m going to make sure I give you a show," Price Tweeted.
Can't see Tweet below? Click here.
Can’t wait till Saturday ! My first Game will be dedicated to Remy Hidalgo 💜💜💛 RIP to him.. after talking to one of his parents they told me how much he loved LSU football so I’m going to make sure I give you a show !— Ty Davis Price 3️⃣ (@TyDavisPrice) September 22, 2020
Hidalgo, a junior lineman for the Yellow Jackets, died early Friday morning in a New Orleans hospital, according to a social media post made by his mother, Ashley Roberson. He is the first Baton Rouge area football player to die during a season since 2012.
Hidalgo was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans on Wednesday. A prayer gathering attended by several hundred DSHS students was held Wednesday night on the school’s football field.