Tiger Stadium: lsu football stock
Advocate file image of Death Valley.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

An LSU football player has dedicated his performance during the Tigers' season opener on Saturday to Remy Hidalgo, a Denham Springs High School athlete who died after collapsing during a football practice.

Tyrion Davis-Price, a sophomore running back with the Tigers, Tweeted late Monday his decision to honor Hidalgo.

LSU opens the season 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium against Mississippi State.

"After talking to one of his parents they told me how much he loved LSU football so I’m going to make sure I give you a show," Price Tweeted.

Hidalgo, a junior lineman for the Yellow Jackets, died early Friday morning in a New Orleans hospital, according to a social media post made by his mother, Ashley Roberson. He is the first Baton Rouge area football player to die during a season since 2012.

Hidalgo was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans on Wednesday. A prayer gathering attended by several hundred DSHS students was held Wednesday night on the school’s football field.

