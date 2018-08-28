Jeff Monken, Army

In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Army coach Jeff Monken, center, and players celebrate a 21-16 win over Duke in a game in West Point, N.Y.

 AP photo by HANS PENNIK

The Army is coming to Baton Rouge.

LSU announced Tuesday afternoon that it will play Army in football in Tiger Stadium. The game will be Oct. 21, 2023.

This is the only game scheduled between the Tigers and the Black Knights. No return game to West Point or a neutral site in the northeast is planned.

This will be the first trip to Tiger Stadium for Army. The only other time LSU and Army met in football was in 1931 at West Point, New York. The Black Knights beat the Tigers 20-0.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is a graduate of Army, earning a his degree from the United States Military Academy in 1988.

“I am looking forward to welcoming my fellow Black Knights down to Baton Rouge in 2023,” Edwards said in a university news release. “Both schools have helped shape who I am today, and it will be exciting to see them face off in Tiger Stadium.

"As for who I’ll be rooting for, I can guarantee you I’ll be supporting the winning team regardless of the outcome.”

