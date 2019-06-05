Landon Marceaux sat on the bench inside LSU’s dugout with a journal in his hands writing down flaws. He identified every mistake. He had turned down more than a million dollars to come to school, and expectations from coaches and teammates and himself pegged him as the next great LSU pitcher. He wanted to dominate.

Marceaux wrote in the journal after high school games when his mechanics felt wrong. He brought it to college, and he used it between innings during preseason scrimmages. He tried for perfection on every throw. He needed to prove he had made the right decision by turning down professional baseball.

“That all the hype was for a reason,” Marceaux said.

Teammates and coaches noticed Marceaux’s talent. He earned comparisons to some of the greatest pitchers in the history of the program before his first game. He didn’t allow a run during preseason practice, and the expectations grew. A freshman in the weekend rotation, he started the second game of the season.

Marceaux allowed one run on two hits, writing in the journal between innings. He described his first collegiate start as “a little shaky.” He pointed out he issued three walks. To him, that was unacceptable. He wanted perfection.

“You saw that he cared,” junior pitcher Zack Hess said, “but sometimes that can be a little too much.”

Marceaux’s freshman season eroded. He dropped out of the weekend rotation, hurt his arm and lost his confidence. He faced failure on a baseball field for the first time. But as LSU hosts Florida State this weekend in the NCAA super regional, Marceaux has become the pitcher he always wanted to be.

“I grew up,” Marceaux said.

The talent that brought Marceaux to LSU showed itself at a young age. At a family birthday party when Marceaux was about 2 years old, his mother Michelle chatted with some relatives. A sound wafted through the air, filling the background of their conversation.

Ping! Ping! Ping!

“What is that noise?” someone asked.

“Oh,” Marceaux’s grandmother replied, “that's Michelle's little one.”

Marceaux was whacking Ping-Pong balls with a metal bat.

Growing up in St. John’s Parish outside of New Orleans, Marceaux couldn’t play T-ball until

he was 5 years old. So his parents, Michelle and Joey Marceaux, drove him to another parish to sign up a year early. The strength of his arm put him at third base. Sometimes, his throws sailed over the first baseman.

Marceaux asked his father to throw whenever they had space. They played catch in the backyard, at fields beside his older brother’s games and outside on holidays. One day when Marceaux was about 9 years old, he threw with his dad underneath a tree at his grandparents’ house.

“You should keep working with him,” one relative told Marceaux’s dad. “You never know, he could play for LSU one day.”

Marceaux absorbed baseball, watching Greg Maddux interviews and filling his room with memorabilia. He listened to announcers talk about pitching. When he discovered the internet, he showed his dad different grips for pitches. Michelle videotaped his games, and Marceaux dissected the footage.

When Marceaux was in middle school, he went with a group of high school players to a showcase at Nicholls. Marceaux touched 80 mph and threw three different pitches. Nicholls called the coach at Destrehan High School and asked about Marceaux.

“I know who you're talking about, but he's not here yet,” the coach said. “He's in middle school.”

After walking four batters his senior year at Destrehan, Marceaux set a high price for Major League teams. On the second day of the 2018 MLB Draft, Marceaux received a phone call. He sat in class at LSU, already enrolled. He stepped out to hear his father tell him the Kansas City Royals offered $1.5 million to take him in the third round.

“No,” Marceaux said. “I'm at LSU to stay.”

Marceaux breezed through preseason practices as coach Paul Mainieri praised his poise. But he gave up five runs in his second start, shaking his belief. He stopped using the journal.

One week later, on a cold, windy, grey afternoon in early March, Marceaux walked off the mound at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in stoic furry. He had allowed six runs, yanked before the end of the second inning.

As Marceaux walked toward the dugout at Texas, his mother said someone in the stands screamed, “You need to go hang yourself.”

When the game ended, Marceaux’s parents waited for him by the team bus with the rest of the moms and dads who had come to watch their sons.

“Landon,” they asked, “do you want to go to dinner?”

“I'm not going anywhere,” Marceaux said.

He stepped onto the bus, his confidence crumbling inside of him.

Almost two months passed as Marceaux continued to question himself. He wondered if he had made the right decision by coming to LSU. Comments on social media told him he should have taken the money because it was never coming back.

LSU took Marceaux out of the weekend rotation after Texas. He pitched well his next start, but in the third inning, he felt a pinch in his right shoulder. The one injury he suffered in high school kept him out for a week. He had never hurt his arm before.

“He wasn't confident getting on the hill,” Marceaux's father said. “I had never seen that from him. I had never seen anything close to that.”

When Marceaux struggled, Hess and redshirt sophomore Eric Walker talked to him. They told him he tried too hard. They reminded him baseball comes with mistakes, that it’s a game built on surviving failure.

“You're going to get hit sometimes,” Walker said. “You got to live with the result.”

Marceaux struggled again when he started against Southern. The Tigers lost to the cross-town school for the first time since 2005, and Marceaux felt his injury flare.

After the game, Marceaux talked with athletic trainer Cory Couture and some of his teammates. They reminded him not to try so hard. And somehow, in that moment, everything clicked.

“Here it is,” Marceaux said. “Hit if you can. If you do, tip my cap. If you don't, sit down.”

Marceaux regained confidence as he got healthy. He pitched well two weeks later, then LSU put him back in the weekend rotation. His confidence swelled. As Marceaux dominated Auburn twice in the span of one week, LSU saw the pitcher it had praised so many months earlier.

Mainieri picked Marceaux to start against Stony Brook in LSU’s first game of the NCAA regional. Standing in the team lounge the day before, Marceaux smiled.

“I'm not nervous at all,” Marceaux said. “This is the game I've been playing since I was 4 years old.”

Last Friday night, Marceaux sat at a restaurant table with his parents. He had cruised through Stony Brook’s lineup, helping LSU move into the winners’ bracket of its regional. The game ended late, so the family went to the only open restaurant they found: Hooters.

Marceaux had stopped trying to strike out every batter. He quit talking about perfection, instead realizing he might give up a hit, but if he does, it’s not the end of his career. With a 2.38 ERA his last seven starts, Marceaux has become the pitcher LSU expected at the beginning of the season. Maybe he will dominate without trying.

“I couldn't be prouder of him for making the strides he's made,” Hess said.

As the family ate, Marceaux and his father talked about hunting and fishing trips for the upcoming summer. Marceaux looked forward to a break, something he hadn’t taken in more than a year. Here, at the end of his freshman season, he had found peace.