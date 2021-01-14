As learning experiences go, having your season cut short at 24 games is not the desired route. LSU softball coach Beth Torina knows her team isn’t alone in that respect.

But Torina has been working for the past 10 months to divine the positives from her team — and sports in general — having their season ended by the COVID-19 pandemic last march.

Instead of concentrating on what was taken away, Torina spoke in upbeat tones during a media day Zoom call Thursday, highlighting growth, appreciation, serendipity and hope as the Lady Tigers move into their preseason preparations.

“The battle to succeed in these circumstances is going to say a lot more about your program than if you’re good at softball,” said Torina, whose team opened practice last Friday. “It will show the character of people involved.

“Everybody is still scarred from the way it ended last year. Every game will be precious to us.”

Those games are still not set in stone, but Torina said they are close on finalizing a 56-game schedule with 24 conference games after going 21-3 last year. She’s got every player back from the 2020 team except one, Claire Weinberger, plus eight additions.

Having an unexpected surplus of players isn’t uncommon in the college softball world and will be the easy part compared to the continued pandemic protocols of social distancing, masking and dealing with day-to-day issues that can suddenly cause a game postponement or quarantining of players.

“I tell them every day I don’t know if it’s the best team that wins this year, but the team that deals with all the challenges and adversity we’re presented with,” she said. “Testing protocols, travel restrictions, online classes, you name it.”

In preparations during fall practice, Torina made an unexpected “cool” discovery: a pod system to limit player interaction turned into a competitive boost and she’s continuing the practice into spring. Based on which players room together, they worked in small groups and were pitted against each other.

“The challenge made me grow as a coach,” Torina said. “I like where we landed with it. We’re running a modified version of it this spring. Some days they get in larger groups and feel the whole team on the field. The groups shorten their time on the field, gives them a lot of individual attention, creates camaraderie and has been very competitive. It’s been fun and challenging.”

Torina has a lot to work with since all nine position players and all four pitchers are back. Georgia Clark led the team with a .429 batting average and was one of four players with four homers. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants batted .383 with four homers and tied for the team lead with 21 RBIs as a freshman.

Maribeth Gorsuch, who pitched a perfect game last year, and All-American Shelbi Sunseri combined to go 10-1 in 2020 and are back to lead the pitching staff. But it’s players like fifth-year seniors Amanda Doyle and Aliyah Andrews, who will bring an added intangible benefit.

Doyle, an education major and self-proclaimed introvert, said the past year has helped her access some untapped leadership qualities.

“Being in the classroom and having to lead children, too, there are a lot of parallels,” she said. “I grew as a person and learned a lot of things about myself.

“I’ve developed quite a bit having to step up and lead the team on the field and off with the COVID-19 protocols. I’m trying to hold the team accountable but also have people hold me accountable. We’ve all developed, all grown up and become more mature. The season ending gave us a reality check.”

Said Andrews: “We have to set the tone, stay in our pods and think about the bigger picture. Everyone has to focus on what we want, which is to have a season, be able to play and not infect others. It starts with the leaders setting the tone, making sure everybody is keeping everybody else safe.”

