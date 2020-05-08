Joe Burrow is a newly made millionaire, but that doesn't mean his life has changed too drastically since being drafted first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The former LSU quarterback and Heisman winner went on the Pardon My Take podcast where he said due to the coronavirus pandemic he's living in his childhood bedroom -- which is Star Wars-themed.
"My dad likes to make the joke that I'm a 23-year-old millionaire living in my parents' basement," Burrow joked during the interview.
Burrow told PMT that he has several Star Wars posters and curtains in his bedroom. However, in high school he upgraded to a king-sized bed, which doesn't depict the popular Sci-Fi movie franchise.
"I've got to ask my parents permission if I can go to the grocery store," Burrow said in the podcast. "It's like I'm in high school again."
Yeah, @Joe_Burrow10 is a multimillionaire NFL Quarterback living with his parents in his Star Wars bedroom.— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 8, 2020
Burrow was asked a number of questions in the interview, including if he's received any of his NFL payments yet, the emotions of draft night, how much Bengals gear he has, working with coaches remotely and more.
You can listen to the full interview here, where Burrow's interview starts at 35:28. Warning, the podcast contains not safe for work language and topics.