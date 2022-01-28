Four words. That’s all you need to know about why Jay Johnson left a successful baseball program at Arizona for LSU.

“This,” he said, “is college baseball.”

“This” includes the 4,000 fans who turned out for one of the Tigers’ fall baseball games. "This" includes the packed preseason media day crowd in Alex Box Stadium’s Champions Club where Johnson spoke those words — filled with reporters and notebooks and cameras — and one undisputed legend sitting right about at the shortstop position from the new LSU skipper’s perspective, Skip Bertman.

“This” includes Bertman, too, the man who set the standard for the program that Johnson — like Smoke Laval and Paul Mainieri before him — has committed to pursuing. A standard of championships and excellence and uncompromising expectations that chased Laval from the place and followed Mainieri into retirement last year.

Johnson has yet to win a game at LSU. Perhaps more importantly, he has yet to lose one, either. That makes him the apple of LSU baseball fans everywhere, championship-starved fans who have hitched their dreams to Johnson’s rising star and hope to ride his train all the way to the College World Series for the first time in five years.

Johnson took Arizona to the CWS in 2021 for the second time in his tenure. The Wildcats reached the final in 2016, his first season in Tucson. He had the makings of another strong team for 2022.

But the allure was here. If nothing else — and there is much to find impressive about Johnson — he ran toward a challenge instead of turning his back on it. (Cough … Lincoln Riley … cough, cough.)

“You’d be a fool not to look at it,” said Johnson, speaking of the draw of LSU’s tradition. “But the players and the potential for them to play better was another big factor in deciding to come here. Maybe how we could positively impact them in our process.”

Oh, the process. You will, I think, hear that term a time or two from Johnson. It harkens back to another legendary LSU coach who used that phrase: Nick Saban. And Johnson reminds you of Saban in terms of his attention to detail, though in demeanor he's considerably more personable.

I have often wondered in these months since Johnson took the LSU job whether he really knew what he was getting into. That legions of Tiger fans from the K Lady to Canada are thinking Omaha or bust. Every. Single. Season.

Can Johnson deliver? The innings will tell. But let me tell you this: The guy who is going to be wearing the No. 2 jersey this spring — with a purple pen sticking out from beneath his purple baseball cap — has the strength of his convictions.

He has his process. And he has faith in himself that he will prove successful at LSU.

“What I would say in terms of promises is the work is being put in to create a brand of baseball and a program that everyone in the state can be proud of,” Johnson said. “I think by doing that and recruiting well and having the right kind of culture, the right way of doing things, the expectations take care of themselves.

“My expectation is maximum effort. Of course, preparing. They’re having to learn how to prepare toward execution. So, if I’m telling a player the type of framework he needs as an offensive player — to have strike-zone discipline, put the ball in play with runners in scoring position, move the offense, be a great baserunner, all those types of things — the expectation is what I want or what we want or need him to execute. Everything is going toward building that for that player.

“So, when you’re doing that in layers of winning baseball, recruiting and developing, I’m very confident of what the result will be.”

Johnson said his formula isn’t rocket science. He poked fun at himself for being a physical education major from Azusa Pacific University. But the dedication to the craft, for learning from the Bertmans and Mainieris and others who shaped modern college baseball and creating his own approach to winning, sounds like hard work.

Work that Johnson, whose LSU loaner car rarely is seen not in its parking space outside The Box, delivers in overdrive.

“It’s paying attention to coach Bertman’s teams and drawing inspiration from that,” Johnson said. “Or coach Mainieri and his staff and the way they recruited. Some of the best that’s ever done it. Augie Garrido. I type my practice plan in a word document because I went to Texas one year and saw that’s how Augie did it. No flash to it, but practice or training shouldn’t be flashy.

“But it should be detailed. I’m excited about it. My goal is when you watch us play here, people can point to us and say, ‘That’s what a baseball team looks like.’ ”

They say the devil is in the details.

So, often, is winning.

Someone asked Johnson whether he planned a long, standard-setting tenure of his own at LSU.

One word.

“Yes,” he replied.

That’s all you need to know, too.