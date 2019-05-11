FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freshman Jaden Hill, who has not pitched since February, may return for LSU baseball at the Southeastern Conference tournament, coach Paul Mainieri said on Saturday.

"We think we're going to get him back for the SEC tournament," Mainieri said. "I'm hoping that we do."

Hill started LSU's third game of the season, and he earned SEC Freshman of the Week for striking out eight batters over five innings.

After Hill's next start on Feb. 24, he woke up with a sore right arm. He has not pitched since. Hill later said he strained his Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL).

“You can't do anything,” Hill said. “That's what set me back so long. There's no rehab that can fix this. It's a natural healing process.”

Mainieri said last week Hill had thrown recently and "felt great," but Mainieri did not have a timetable for his return.

The Tigers have four games left in the regular season before the conference tournament begins on May 21.

"There's nothing structurally wrong with his arm," Mainieri said. "He got soreness and had to rest it for awhile. He's worked his way back."