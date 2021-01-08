BR.mississippistatelsu.092720 HS 892.JPG
Four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym has announced that he is committed to LSU's 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Georgia native is the nation's No. 17 ranked cornerback of his recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and he's the No. 145 overall prospect of 2022.

LSU's 2022 class now has eight commitments and ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and third nationally behind Ohio State and Penn State.

Rhym is the first cornerback committed to LSU's class, and he joins four-star safeties Bryce Anderson (nation's No. 4 safety) and Bryan Allen (No. 5 safety) as the third defensive back in the group.

