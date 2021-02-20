Around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, underneath clear skies and a light breeze, Paul Mainieri stood next to his youngest son watching pregame warmups. Familiar songs, like “Callin’ Baton Rouge” and “This Town,” played through the loudspeakers. Nearby, former coach Skip Bertman leaned against the dugout railing talking to LSU’s assistant coaches through a black mask.
Five minutes later, Mainieri and his son, Tommy, walked toward Bertman. The coaches hugged, reuniting after months of separation. Mainieri waved to the rest of his family, who filled the seats closest to the dugout. Mainieri, masked, chatted with Bertman for a few minutes then visited his family, climbing the railing to see his grandchildren.
Soon, Mainieri returned to his team and coached a baseball game for the first time in 346 days. LSU beat Air Force 6-1 in its season opener inside Alex Box Stadium, ending an offseason started 11 months ago by the coronavirus pandemic. It was the longest stretch between games since 1943-44, when LSU went 349 days without playing another team in the midst of World War II.
Some traditions remained the same, like LSU’s pregame hype circle, but signs of the pandemic hovered throughout the stadium. There was no ceremonial first pitch. Players stood 6 feet apart during the national anthem, which played through a recording. LSU’s pitchers sat on benches in the bullpen. Between innings, staff walked through an announced crowd of 2,667 holding “MASK UP” signs.
Driving into the parking lot, junior Jaden Hill smiled as he looked at fans lined near the gates, waiting for them to open an hour before he threw the first pitch. He hurled a 98 mph fastball at 1:06 p.m. and while so much looked different from the last time LSU played, the No. 7 Tigers (1-0) began their season, regaining something familiar.
Making his first start since his freshman year, Hill threw four scoreless innings. He relied on a fastball that ranged from 93-98 mph, unable to consistently control his offspeed pitches, and still only allowed three hits.
LSU planned to use Hill for three innings. But after he struck out Air Force’s best hitter to end the third with a runner in scoring position, Hill approached Mainieri. Freshman Garrett Edwards warmed in the bullpen. Hill had thrown 44 pitches.
“I want to go another inning,” Hill said. “I have another one in me.”
“You sure?” Hill recalled Mainieri saying.
“Yeah,” Hill said, “I’m ready to go.”
Edwards sat down, and Hill returned with a 1-0 lead. He allowed a two-out single then ended the inning with his fifth strikeout, nodding his head as right fielder Jay Thomason swung over the ball.
“I’m glad we let him go out there for the fourth inning,” Mainieri said.
After Hill, three pitchers — Edwards, senior Matthew Beck and sophomore Alex Brady — pulled a shutout into the eighth. Air Force only scored after Brady walked the leadoff batter, Blake Covin, who advanced to third on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly. LSU inserted senior Aaron George. Another wild pitch let Covin score. George soon ended the inning. Senior Devin Fontenot pitched a scoreless ninth.
“They really made our job easy,” freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan said. “We just had to worry about our offense today.”
Offensively, LSU slowly tacked on runs. It led 4-1 until sophomore shortstop Zach Arnold batted in the eighth.
With two outs and a runner on second, Arnold hit a curveball 398 feet into the left field bleachers. Players spilled out of the dugout to greet Arnold, celebrating the first home run of his career and the extension of LSU’s lead.
After the game, Mainieri talked to the hitters. They scored enough to win, but they left the bases loaded four times, stranded 15 people on base and hit .250 (3 for 12) with runners in scoring position. Mainieri wanted to see more quality at-bats when LSU had chances to break open the game.
“If we want to be competitive and compete for a championship in this conference, we’re going to have to do better than that,” Mainieri said. “The guys know that.”
Mainieri credited some of the missed opportunities to first game nerves. The Tigers hadn’t faced another opponent since March 11, 2020. They hadn’t seen another uniform on their field until Air Force practiced there Friday. He expects them to play better Sunday.
For Mainieri, watching Air Force practice the day before the game and observing warmups — usually such regular sights — became memorable moments. Since childhood, his life has revolved around baseball schedules, first his father's and then his own. The pandemic disrupted that routine and forced him to wait longer than ever to coach a game.
But on Saturday, standing there with his son as fans returned to the stadium, the offseason finally ended.
“Seeing my family over there behind my left shoulder and getting back to some normalcy in the world was great,” Mainieri said. “To be out there again was a very moving experience for me and something I’ll always remember.”