Ed Orgeron said on the night of LSU's 23-20 win over Auburn that the injuries to star defensive backs Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley weren't anything significant, "just regular stuff."
On Tuesday, Orgeron provided an update on Delpit on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench."
"Oh yeah, he's going to be fine," Orgeron said on the radio show.
Delpit, who finished the game with five tackles and a pass-breakup, left the field about midway through the fourth quarter with what was reported to be an ankle injury. He was attended to on the field by trainers before being helped to the sideline.
He could be seen jogging to test his ankle but didn't return as Auburn began its next drive with just over three minutes remaining and LSU leading by 10. During that drive Stingley fell awkwardly while defending a pass in the end zone and appeared to be shaken up.
He walked off the field under his own power and Auburn scored on the next possession to trim the lead to three points. It's unknown whether he would have re-entered the game had Auburn's offense gotten the ball back.
As LSU went went to field an onside kick attempt, Delpit and Stingley were sitting side-by-side on the team's benches.
Orgeron did not give a specific update on Stingley, but he said "we're gonna heal up this open date."
No. 1 LSU will next play at No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
LSU's offense ranks fourth nationally with 46.8 points per game, and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele created a scheme specifically tailored to slow down the Tigers.
The 3-1-7 defense (three linemen, one linebacker, seven defensive backs) held LSU to a season-low 23 points, and the Tigers broke through in the run game with Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Had Orgeron ever been a part of an offense that was so effective that it required a defense tailored specifically for it?
"No I haven't but it's fun," Orgeron said. "It's called respect. It was a pretty good scheme that coach Kevin Steele had. But there were some holes in it, like any scheme is. When you overcompensate for one thing you've gotta find holes in the other, and our staff did and it was the run."