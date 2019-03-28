STARKVILLE, Miss. — Scrolling through his Twitter feed earlier this year, Eddy Furniss discovered one of his records would soon fall.
Twenty-one years ago, the former LSU first baseman set the Southeastern Conference record for hits in a career. He never noticed if someone came close to breaking it — until he saw a tweet that said Mississippi State senior outfielder Jake Mangum needed 77 hits to pass him.
“Wow!” Furniss responded. “Good luck kid!”
When the season began, Mangum and LSU right fielder Antoine Duplantis entered a chase for Furniss’ mark. Duplantis was 86 hits behind Furniss.
As No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 12 LSU opened a three-game series on Thursday night, Mangum had pulled away from Duplantis, 29 hits from Furniss’ record. Duplantis still needed 54 hits.
Furniss has watched as the two seniors approach his 352 hits. He’s surprised the record has lasted this long, and he’s happy someone will soon set a new one.
“They're both going to break it,” Furniss said. “Now, it's a race between who's going to have the most at the end of the season.”
LSU has not avoided its desire for Duplantis to pass Furniss. Duplantis has kept the number in the back of his mind throughout the season. Coach Paul Mainieri, who has left Duplantis in blowout games, giving him more at-bats, said during preseason practice he “badly” wanted Duplantis to set a new record.
But while Mangum leads the conference in batting average, Duplantis has fallen into a month-long slump. He has just three multi-hit games in March, lowering his average under .300 for the first time since Feb. 19.
“It's definitely frustrating,” Duplantis said. “It seems like every year I have a little rut I have to get myself out of. I usually figure it out. I'm hoping this year will not be any different.”
It will be difficult for Duplantis to catch Mangum at this point — the distance between them was 25 hits entering Thursday — but he can still set a school record. And with two more hits, he would become the sixth player in LSU history to reach 300.
"You never worry too much about Antoine Duplantis,” junior pitcher Zack Hess said. “He's going to get himself out of this.”
Furniss has followed Mangum and Duplantis’ progress this season. Now a primary-care doctor in his hometown of Nacogdoches, Texas, with three children — his two boys play baseball — he and his family will make the seven-hour drive Friday to Starkville.
They’re going to attend the final two games of the series, watching as LSU tries to break out of a rut and two players close in on his record.
He won't mind if it's Mangum.
“Shoot, I'd love it to stay at LSU just because that's where it has been for the last 20 years, but I'm never going to root against somebody,” Furniss said. “There's room for everybody.”