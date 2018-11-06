Former LSU football coach Les Miles is a front-runner for the Kansas head coaching position, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Feldman tweeted Tuesday afternoon, citing a source, that "there's a a lot of momentum" for Miles to be the new head coach for the Jayhawks.
Am told by a source that there's a lot of momentum for Les Miles at #KU as the new head coach, and that he's emerged as a frontrunner. https://t.co/XEQhhT036r— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 6, 2018
The position opened when Kansas athletic director Jeff Long announced Sunday that head coach David Beaty would be fired at the end of this season.
Beaty has a 6-39 total record at Kansas, where he is in his fourth season.
Miles last coached at LSU in 2016, when he was fired after starting the season 2-2, including a 18-13 loss at Auburn in his final game.
LSU was 114-34 during Miles' 12-year tenure, and the Tigers won the 2007 BCS national championship over Ohio State. LSU returned to the championship game in 2011, losing to Alabama after having beaten them in the regular season.
Miles currently resides in Baton Rouge.