LSU’s football season may still be a week away, but a piece of the Tigers’ future will be on display Saturday on ESPN.
A pair of 2020 commitments — defensive end Demon Clowney and safety Jordan Toles — will be in action when their school, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, opens the season at Miami Central in Florida. The game will be shown live at 11 a.m. CDT.
Both players are consensus four-star prospects. Toles (6-foot-3, 190 pounds), who committed to LSU in June, is ranked No. 51 nationally by Rivals.com as the No. 2 safety overall, No. 102 nationally and No. 6 at his position by 247Sports.com and No. 166 nationally and No. 5 among safety prospects by ESPN.com.
Clowney (6-4, 225), who committed in March, is the No. 69 prospect and No. 5 weakside defensive end per Rivals, No. 140 nationally and No. 8 weakside defensive end according to 24/7 Sports and No. 173 and the 18th overall defensive end according to ESPN.
LSU has 23 commitments for the current recruiting cycle. The Tigers are ranked No. 1 nationally by Rivals.com, No. 3 by 24/7 Sports and No. 4 by ESPN.com.