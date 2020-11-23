LSU sophomore golfer Ingrid Lindblad has been named one of 20 players on the 2020-21 ANNIKA Award watch list, given annual to the nation’s top collegiate women’s golfer.
Lindblad was one of three finalists for the award as a freshman as she earned Southeastern Conference player and freshman of the year honors, a first for a Lady Tigers golfer. Currently ranked No. 2 by Golfweek among college players, the sophomore from Sweden is also the No. 4-ranked women’s amateur in the world.
Lindblad recorded three top-10 finishes in LSU’s fall season, topped by a runner-up finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, with a 70.78 stroke average.
Lindblad is set to compete next month in the U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston along with former LSU golfer and NCAA champion Austin Ernst and former Lady Tiger and fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom. Later in December, Lindblad will compete in Orlando, Florida, for the International team in the Arnold Palmer Cup (a Ryder Cup-style event for men’s and women’s collegiate players) along with fellow LSU sophomore Latanna Stone for the U.S. side.