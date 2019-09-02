While LSU practiced on Monday afternoon, beginning preparations for its top-10 game against Texas this weekend, left tackle Saahdiq Charles slid back into reps with the first-team offensive line.
Charles, named a starter on LSU's initial depth chart, warmed up and dressed for the season opener against Georgia Southern. But the junior did not play because of a coach’s decision, Ed Orgeron said. Senior Badara Traore started at left tackle, rotating with redshirt freshman Dare Rosenthal.
"I think Saahdiq is going to be ready to go next week," Orgeron said after the game.
During drills on Monday, Charles, who has started 17 games at left tackle, paired with starting left guard Adrian Magee.
The Tigers had a handful of absent players. Though minor injuries to key starters filled preseason camp, the Tigers only missed a few players — no starters — as they ran through the indoor practice facility. They did not wear pads or helmets.
Roll Call:
Missing
- Dee Anderson, WR, senior
- Donte Starks, LB, freshman
- Jay Ward, CB, freshman
- Treven Kately, DB, sophomore
- Soni Fonua, OLB, junior
- Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman