JaCoby Stevens motioned for his teammates outside LSU’s university administration building last Friday. Stevens pulled a white protective mask around his chin, and the players who skipped football practice to protest social injustice and racism surrounded him. They stood in an empty parking spot reserved for the university president after a conversation with school leadership.

Rain drizzled as the players formed a tight circle three rows deep. Stevens stood in the middle, leading a discussion about racism with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. When the players moved inside 10 minutes later for a private meeting, Stevens stood at the front of the room.

“These issues existed before I was born — before all of us were born — and they exist now,” Stevens said later that day. “The best thing we can do is try to fight and change it.”

Inspired by his family history and nationwide player-driven movements, Stevens has led his teammates as LSU football players advanced conversations about racial inequalities and helped gather supplies after Hurricane Laura. The safety who returned for his senior year has stepped into a vocal leadership role on the team, expressing his opinions while he seeks reform.

“He really believes in people,” said Stevens’ father, Jeremy. “He believes in humanity.”

In the past three months, Stevens has filled sandbags before a storm hit Baton Rouge, recommended LSU players register to vote, urged people to wear masks in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, helped organize the players’ peaceful march through campus, represented his teammates after their meeting last week with LSU leadership and assisted in the Hurricane Laura relief effort.

Stevens feels unsatisfied with the status quo, so he has tried to change it by improving the community around him.

“I can't thank him enough for what he's done,” coach Ed Orgeron said.

Stevens wanted to speak up after a White police officer killed George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest in May. Stevens heard former teammates condemn police brutality and racism. But Stevens’ father recommended he wait and plan action that would be measured and effective.

“He's still an amateur athlete,” Stevens’ father said. “It's not like he's been consistently doing that anyway. You want to be able to take time with it, and you don't want to alienate anybody. But at the same time, you want to be truthful and you want to stand strong."

As protests swept through the country, LSU held a team meeting in early June to discuss social injustice and racism. The team’s leadership council, which includes 12 players and some coaches, met separately with Orgeron. Stevens suggested everyone on the team register to vote. Orgeron approved the idea, and the players registered online.

Over the next two months, Stevens considered more ways to spark positive change off the field. His father told him about the history of protest and voter suppression. Stevens’ parents raised him to think critically about societal issues, often reminding their son he would face something in his life more important than football. One day, they told him, he would have to make influential decisions.

“What battles are you going to fight?” Stevens’ father asked him.

After watching a video of a White police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, during an arrest in Wisconsin, Stevens felt a deep responsibility to act. He thought about his family. In the 1960s, they marched to the Louisiana capitol, joined the Deacons of Defense in Bogalusa and walked with civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Stevens believed his family’s past formed a platform for him today, so he felt an obligation to show the public that LSU’s football team understood issues facing Black people in America. He wanted to start a conversation with university leadership. He hoped to find constructive solutions.

“I felt like I had no choice,” Stevens said. “I really don't have a choice because of the color of my skin.”

Further inspired by player strikes that postponed games in four professional sports last week, Stevens and senior defensive end Andre Anthony organized a march to the office of interim university president Tom Galligan. Almost the entire team gathered outside Tiger Stadium around 1 p.m. The players walked through campus as rain fell.

Stevens occasionally lifted one fist in the air during the march. He didn’t condemn police officers or law enforcement. He hoped to sustain conversations about social injustice.

“We need to have this conversation and admit there is racism out there,” Stevens later said. “I feel like if we have those types of conversations as people — I think we're very intelligent people and a very intelligent nation. I think if we have that conversation and actually admit it, I think we can make a lot of improvements.”

Once the players arrived at the university administration building, Stevens spoke to Galligan. Surrounded by his teammates, Stevens told Galligan “we are capable of being much better than we are today.” Galligan agreed.

“I hope it encourages people to bring up the conversation,” Stevens said later. “I know that this march from Tiger Stadium to here is not going to make 100% complete change. But I do feel like that it's going to encourage people and let people know we hear you. We're in there with you. We're going to continue to fight until we become equal.”

The next day, Stevens went to Healing Place Church with four teammates to assist the Hurricane Laura relief effort. Fullback Tory Carter suggested the idea to LSU’s leadership council. The players collected bottled water, diapers and nonperishable foods, loading boxes into cars and trucks for delivery to the most affected areas of Louisiana.

“There’s more than one way to help the community,” Stevens later wrote on Twitter, “By talking and coming up with solutions about social injustices and by hearing the cry of fellow citizens in need.”

The player-led protest prompted change within the football program. They requested Orgeron meet with the team after the march. Once he arrived at the university administration building, the players expressed their beliefs and told Orgeron about their lives away from the football field, a difficult meeting that Stevens thought helped the players.

After the meeting, Orgeron admitted as a White man he hadn't experienced what his Black players faced on a daily basis. He committed to holding more open dialogue about the issues they face off the field. Orgeron asked one of his mentors, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, for advice, and LSU held more team meetings this week.

Stevens hopes to continue finding solutions to social injustice and help the surrounding community. Racism existed long before his birth. His family marched against it. Almost 60 years later, so did he. He wants to improve society so that one day, his children and grandchildren don’t have to fight the same battles.

“It's always been here,” Stevens said. “Hopefully I can change it so when the next generation comes, it can be better for them.”