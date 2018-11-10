Score by quarters
LSU 7 7 10 0 — 24
Arkansas 0 3 0 14 — 17
First quarter
LSU: Justin Jefferson 40 pass from Joe Burrow at 7:30 (Cole Tracy kick). DRIVE: 1 play, 40 yards, 0:09. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on 24-yard punt out of bounds by Matthew Phillips. TIGERS 7, RAZORBACKS 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Nick Brossette 12 run at 5:24 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 14-77-7:24. KEY PLAYS: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4-yard run to the LSU 34 on third-and-3 keeps the drive going. Edwards-Helaire 5-yard run to the LSU 46 on third-and-3 extends the drive. Burrow 16-yard pass to Jefferson puts the ball at the Arkansas 23. A 14-yard targeting penalty on Arkansas' Michael Taylor moves the ball to the 14. TIGERS 14, RAZORBACKS 0.
ARKANSAS: Connor Limpert 24 field goal at 0:00. DRIVE: 4-27-0:21. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up when Burrow was sacked and fumbled with Dre Greenlaw returning it 23 yards to the LSU 33, on the first play after an Arkansas fumble. Ty Storey 27-yard pass to Jared Cornelius to the LSU 6. TIGERS 14, RAZORBACKS 3.
Third quarter
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 13 run at 9:44 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 4-59-2:07. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 8-yard pass to Jefferson to the Arkansas 48. Burrow 35-yard pass to Jefferson to the 13 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 21, RAZORBACKS 3.
LSU: Tracy 40 field goal at 3:12. DRIVE: 5:30-2:56. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 31-yard pass to Dee Anderson to the Arkansas 26. Burrow 8-yard run to the 22. TIGERS 24, RAZORBACKS 3.
Fourth quarter
ARKANSAS: Cheyenne O'Grady 11 pass from Storey at 12:37 (Limpert kick). DRIVE: 8-76-2:16. KEY PLAYS: Storey 31-yard pass top La'Michael Pettway on third-and-10 keeps the drive going at the LSU 45. Storey 23-yard pass to Grayson Gunter plus an 11-yard facemask penalty on Terrence Alexander moves the ball to the LSU 11. TIGERS 24 RAZORBACKS 10.
ARKANSAS: O'Grady 32 pass from Storey at 5:27 (Limpert kick). DRIVE: 6-75-1:33 KEY PLAYS: Storey 19-yard pass to Cornelius to the LSU 47. Kary Vincent 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gives Arkansas a first down at the 32. TIGERS 24 RAZORBACKS 17.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 24, Arkansas 17
RECORDS: LSU 8-2, 5-2 SEC; Arkansas 2-8, 0-6 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 48,950 (tickets scanned)
Sheldon Mickles