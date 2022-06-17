LSU coach Jay Johnson opened the press conference saying that despite the regional final loss, he was most proud when he saw how the team responded to it.
"My proudest moment of the season may sound a little bit strange— was immediately after the last game, seeing how much the success of this team and the success of the program meant to them and the disappointment and not getting to play together anymore.”
Some of the others? The Sunday 12-3 win against Alabama on May 9 to close a 2-1 series victory. Jacob Berry had broken his finger in batting practice that Friday and played through it, but went to Johnson the next morning and was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup. He went on to miss six games.
But beating Alabama showed the Tigers' depth and he noted that was his favorite team win. But before that, there was the 3-0 series sweep of Mississippi State on the road in the first week of April.
"Beating the national champion on the road, you know, coming from behind, two strikes, two outs and nobody on base and winning on Friday night," Johnson said. "Sweeping the team that was in the finals of the College World Series on the road and was really a dominating performance."
The two comeback wins when the Tigers mounted a 10-run eighth-inning comeback against Kennesaw State then followed up with a walk-off win against Southern Mississippi.
"We didn't win the regional but those are two games you can point back to and have a good feeling about the dynamic that's being built here," Johnson said.