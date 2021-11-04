All games on Saturday
NO. 12 AUBURN at NO. 13 TEXAS A&M
2:30 p.m. • CBS
This game would have been an afterthought for the CBS afternoon window a month ago. Auburn had squeaked by Georgia State and LSU, while A&M was 0-2 in the SEC for the first time since joining the league in 2012. But they've played well enough lately to set up a tasty matchup.
NO. 5 MICHIGAN STATE at PURDUE
2:30 p.m. • ABC
Unbeaten Michigan State was able to avoid a bump in the road against Michigan last week, but the Spartans can't rest yet with three tough games in the next four weeks. They'll have to be on upset alert against an improved Purdue team that already crushed then-No. 2 Iowa.
NO. 14 BAYLOR at TCU
2:30 p.m. • Fox
Dave Aranda and Baylor have one final hurdle to leap before next week's showdown with No. 4 Oklahoma. The Bears hang their hat on defense, of course, under Aranda. But they're 17th in FBS in total offense with 466.1 yards per game and are 17th with 37.4 points per outing.
NO. 10 WAKE FOREST at NORTH CAROLINA
11 a.m. • ABC
You have to wonder how astronomical the odds were for Wake Forest to be one of six unbeaten FBS teams heading into November. Not only that, but the Demon Deacons are 8-0 for the first time in school history and ride a program-record eight-game winning streak into Chapel Hill.
MISSISSIPPI STATE at ARKANSAS
3 p.m. • SEC Network
In July, Arkansas was picked sixth in the seven-team SEC West and State was tabbed to finish at the bottom of the division. But four months later, both are a surprising 5-3. You would have never guessed back then we'd be saying one of them will be bowl eligible at the end of the day.
Sheldon Mickles