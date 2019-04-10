LSU softball players Amanda Sanchez and Shemiah Sanchez have a branding opportunity as unrelated players with the same last name.
Team Sanchez? Sanchez Inc.? Sanchez squared? The Sanchez sisters?
“Somebody once said ‘San-chise,’ ” Amanda said with a laugh, “but we’re just ‘cousins.’ ”
The pretend cousins like to play off that with their teammates, but the real connection is how they are a powerful combo that has helped No. 7/5 LSU to a 34-8 record going into a weekend series at home against Kentucky beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Shemiah Sanchez, batting .294 as cleanup hitter, is tied for the team lead in home runs with 13 after blasting three at Mississippi State. The last one was a game-winner, giving LSU a 5-3 victory and the series win. She and Shelbi Sunseri are five short of the school record of 18 home runs in a single season, set by Bianka Bell in 2015.
Amanda Sanchez, a senior graduate transfer from Missouri, leads LSU with a .477 batting average and is second on the team with 48 runs batted, hitting No. 2 in the lineup. She’s the SEC’s second-leading hitter, second in on-base percentage and No. 1 with 15 doubles.
Last week, Amanda won conference player of the week honors by batting .700 with two homers among her seven hits. Shemiah’s heroics could have done the same for her when she went 4-for-10 with seven RBIs.
The name coincidence provides the team with some levity to temper the intensity.
“We like to play with that,” Shemiah said. “ ‘Oh, that’s my cousin there.’ We have lots of fun with that.
“I love everything about (the way she hits). Her intent is to hit the ball hard and make something happen. I love her swing. She has a beautiful swing, a lot of power.”
The feeling is mutual.
“I like that Shemiah is never defeated,” Amanda said. “No matter who is on the mound, whether (Florida's) Kelly Barnhill or (Florida State's) Megan King or anyone, she’s confident and attacking. If you strike her out, next at-bat be careful, because she’s coming with a vengeance, and she’ll probably hit a home run."
There was potential for issue between the two. Shemiah played third base last season and when Amanda transferred in, Shemiah was moved to second. But both have prospered
“At first it sucked (after) working hard at one position,” Shemiah said. “But with second base, I fell in love. It was a hidden treasure.”
Amanda, who was an All-SEC caliber player, said she was well received throughout the process of transferring.
“Coming to LSU, I knew Shemiah played third and that she was a great all-around player,” Amanda said. “I didn’t think I was going to walk in here and take a spot from anyone. We both worked hard. I told coach (Beth Torina), ‘I’ll play second, or outfield, wherever you need me to be.’ Coach set up a lineup that is working well for everyone.”
Torina said she doesn’t get the two mixed up except when she looks at the lineup card.
“Shemiah is a gritty hitter,” Torina said. “You get her out once, you’re not going to get her out again. That’s her M.O. Amanda is having a great year. I just wish we had her longer.”