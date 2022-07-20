1. Bennett and Billy
Quarterback Stetson Bennett committed to Florida’s Billy Napier at UL, but a signing day walk-on offer from Georgia changed things. Bennett’s phone call to Napier wasn’t a fun one. “He was upset,” Bennett said Wednesday. Napier has recovered. “Certainly I can see why Georgia took him,” Napier said. Georgia and Florida meet Oct. 29.
2. Tigers vs. Gators
With a new SEC football scheduling format looming, the annual LSU-Florida game is about to be a thing of the past. That won’t please Florida tackle Richard Gouraige. “That is probably the biggest game of the year,” Gouriage said, “especially when we head to (Baton Rouge).” LSU plays Oct. 15 at Florida.
3. No joke, Aggies
Texas A&M suffered an embarrassing blow Wednesday when senior Ainias Smith, its top-returning receiver, was arrested on DWI, gun and drug charges near College Station. Smith, now suspended, was one of the players scheduled to represent the Aggies here Thursday. A bad start to a season full of sky-high expectations for Texas A&M.
4. He Stoops to conquer
Kentucky’s Mark Stoops enters his 10th season, the most ever at UK, two victories from passing Paul “Bear” Bryant (60 wins) as its winningest coach. “The 10 years in Lexington is something that I am proud of because I know how difficult it is,” Stoops said. Definitely reason to be proud.