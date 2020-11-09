LSU Auburn Football

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron walks the sideline during the first quarter against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala.

 AP PHOTO BY BUTCH DILL

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron will speak to media members at 12:30 p.m. Monday for his weekly press conference.

The Tigers will face newly top ranked Alabama on Saturday as 23 point underdogs.

Orgeron is also expected to address Koy Moore's claim that the LSU wide receiver was violated by police after they pulled their weapons, assuming he had a gun and drugs.

The Advocate will have live updates here.

