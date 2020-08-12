BANDON, Ore. — Philip Barbaree and Trey Winstead won their matches Wednesday afternoon at the 120th U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes, advancing to the round of 32. LSU is one of five schools to have two players advance to the round of 32.
Barbaree never trailed in the match, but he needed 19 holes to put away Turk Pettit. Barbaree took a 1-up lead into the 18th hole, but Pettit birdied the par 5 18th, forcing extra holes. Barbaree carded a par on the 19th hole and Pettit was unable to match the score, sending Barbaree to the next round.
Winstead won 2 and 1 against Kevin O’Connell. Winstead came out strong moving to 3-up after six holes, O’Connell tied the match on the 13th hole. Winstead earned wins on the 14th and 16th holes to go 2-up before he and O’Connell both parred the 17th hole to conclude the match.
Garrett Barber was unable to advance out of the 18-man playoff.
Barbaree is set to tee off at 10:30 a.m. Thursday against Frankie Capan. Winstead will take the tee against Davis Lamb at 11:10 a.m. Barbaree and Winstead will need to secure wins in their morning round to advance to the afternoon session.