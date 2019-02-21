WHO: Bryant at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1
RECORDS: Bryant 2-1, LSU 4-0
RANKINGS: Bryant is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: Bryant — So. RHP Tyler Mattison (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 1 BB, 3 SO); LSU — Jr. RHP Zack Hess (0-0, 9.82 ERA, 3.2 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Hess will make his second start. His first did not go well. Hess gave up five runs (four earned) in less than four innings, but he said he made a mechanical adjustment with his leg kick. Also, freshman Cade Beloso will start at first base as LSU searches for an everyday first baseman.