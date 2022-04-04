When he has to, Garrett Nussmeier spins away from pressure. He extends plays as long as possible, always looking for a receiver. He uses different release points. He throws off one foot. He takes risks. And so along the way, the LSU quarterback became referred to as a gunslinger.

It’s not necessarily a bad thing — multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have been called gunslingers, such as Brett Favre and Matthew Stafford — but the label conjures up visions of reckless decisions.

Nussmeier wants to avoid that reputation, or at least show he does more than throw downfield into tight windows. Heading into his second year, the redshirt freshman hopes to change the perception of his game so the characterization doesn’t stick.

“I'm not a stupid gunslinger who slings the ball down the field,” Nussmeier said, chuckling. “I guess that title, I'm trying to get rid of it a little bit. I feel as if I've always been a game manager, and trying to bring that out more in my game at the college level is the goal.”

Nussmeier doesn’t want to erase the traits that make him such an exciting player, but after completing 50.9% of his passes and throwing two interceptions in limited action last season, he’s trying to balance his skill set this spring so he can compete for the starting job.

Ideally, Nussmeier will hold onto his unique arm talent while sharpening his decisions. His father, Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, always taught him the position’s responsibility was to pick up first downs and avoid turnovers.

Nussmeier understood why growing up, but the approach crystallized with more experience.

“I can take some shots and make some different throws with my arm — that's going to happen in a game — but I can't do that every play,” Nussmeier said. “So that's what I've learned. Manage the offense. Move the sticks.”

The gunslinger label arrived quickly after Nussmeier, a top 100 recruit, joined the team last spring. Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron even called him that as Nussmeier whipped downfield throws in preseason camp. Some compared his skill set to former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.

“He had some unfortunate picks in the spring,” Orgeron said at the time, “but I know he's going to get better with experience.”

Nussmeier didn’t appear much last season, limited to mop-up duty until LSU faced Arkansas during the final month of the regular season.

With the team looking for an offensive spark, Nussmeier played the majority of the game. He threw an eye-popping touchdown under pressure. He also tossed two interceptions in a 16-13 overtime loss.

With LSU wanting to protect Nussmeier’s redshirt, he sat the rest of the season. Starting quarterback Max Johnson transferred in December, leaving Nussmeier as the only scholarship quarterback for the Texas Bowl, but the NCAA denied a request for him to play without losing the extra year of eligibility.

LSU used wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, a high school quarterback, in the loss.

“Watching and not being able to help, that hurt,” said Nussmeier, a Lake Charles native. “Feeling like you let some people down, that hurt because I care for this university. It means a lot to me to have this state on the back of my helmet and have LSU on my jersey.”

Nussmeier returned this spring in the middle of a quarterback battle, which he said “brings the best out of everybody.” He has competed with sixth-year senior Myles Brennan and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels.

LSU wanted to evenly distribute reps through five practices. Now that the team is heading into the second full week, the coaches will start to form a pecking order Tuesday.

Without as much experience, Nussmeier might not win the starting job this season. But his passes seem to have more velocity than any of LSU's other quarterbacks.

The ball zips out of his hand, letting him squeeze throws into narrow openings, and he can add touch when he needs to.

That makes Nussmeier stand out. The skill also has the potential to get him in trouble on the field. He knows as he continues to develop, he has to strike a balance.

“For some reason, I got this ‘gunslinger’ thing everybody says,” Nussmeier said, forming air quotes around the word. “I'm trying to block that out.”