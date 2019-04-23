Last Wednesday night, Sylvia Woodward’s phone rang with a call from her son, Scott Woodward.

At the time, Sylvia and her husband Si Woodward knew their son was the athletic director at Texas A&M. They had no idea he had spoken to LSU officials, much less reached an agreement to become the school’s new athletic director.

Sylvia answered the phone.

“‘Mom,’” Woodward told her, “‘we're coming home.’”

Well, yes, Sylvia thought. The family planned to spend Easter together in Fairhope, Alabama. Of course he was coming home.

“‘No, we're coming home,’” Woodward said, and he told her LSU had hired him as its next athletic director. “‘But you can't say anything.’”

Sylvia was a "nervous wreck" throughout the night, she said. Then, the next day, she saw reports of the hire. She relaxed, filled with excitement and pride. She called her son.

“It’s out,” she said. “Don't tell me I can't say anything.”

Almost a week later, when LSU introduced Woodward to the public, Sylvia and Si sat nearby while their son, wearing a purple and gold tie now instead of maroon, held his opening press conference.

“Elated,” Si said, his eyes red with tears. “I couldn't ask more out of a son.”

Woodward’s parents raised him in Baton Rouge, a few miles from campus. As a boy, he found ways into LSU practices. He met players and coaches, amazing his mother at his ability to connect with people much older than him.

When Woodward was 10 years old, a family friend asked if he wanted to sell peanuts in Tiger Stadium. He climbed the stairs during football games, selling bags for 25 cents, stopping when he could to glance at the game. He loved it.

After graduating from Catholic High, Woodward went to LSU. Then he worked in government and as a lobbyist before moving into LSU external affairs. He went to Washington, then Texas A&M.

He returned to Louisiana to fish and visit his family, never quite letting go of his love for LSU. But to come back as the leader of its athletic department?

“We never dreamed it would happen,” Sylvia said.

On Tuesday, a couple minutes before noon, Woodward walked into the Manship School of Journalism. Chairs filled the room. His family sat to the right of a stage. As Woodward arrived, he leaned over and kissed his mother on the cheek. Then he hugged his father.

Woodward began his remarks by thanking people, including his wife and his sons.

“Finally, thank you to my parents,” he said. “Lifelong residents and LSU fans, Si and Sylvia Woodward, who fostered my love of education and sports. Thank you so much, mom and dad.”

Woodward answered questions for the next half hour. His parents observed from a few feet away. The sight of their son as LSU's athletic director set in. They leaned into each other, holding hands, watching their boy.

When Woodward finished speaking, people mingled through the room. They congratulated Woodward. They congratulated his parents, too.

"What a great day for the Woodward family," someone said to Sylvia.

"It is," she replied. "We're so happy."

Over the last week, people have asked Sylvia what would happen if her son’s return to Baton Rouge doesn’t work out. What happens if he’s not a successful athletic director at LSU? Remembering the conversations, she smiled. Her eyes twinkled.

“Doesn't matter,” Sylvia said. “He's home.”