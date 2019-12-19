ORLANDO, Fla. — LSU's track and field program has collected more than its share of hardware. But the Tigers had the chance to make even more history Thursday night, as sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis were finalists for the Bowerman, the highest individual honor in collegiate track and field.
History was indeed made. Richardson became LSU's second Bowerman winner, capping what had already been a spectacular freshman season that ended with her turning pro.
“It feels rewarding knowing that my hard work has paid off,” she said. “I started running at a very young age. I’ve had to make sacrifices, and my success came, of course, at a young age, but it shows that the work you put in is better than anything that you go through. Because the hurt is temporary. ... Reward and success is forever. No one can ever take that from you.”
Richardson was named the collegiate women’s outdoor athlete of the year by Track & Field News after a year in which she set the collegiate 100-meter dash record with a time of 10.75, good enough for ninth-fastest all-time.
She also made waves as the first woman to run sub-10.8 in the 100 and sub-22.2 in the 200 in the same day. She beat out two fellow SEC finalists in Arkansas sprinter/hurdler Janeek Brown and Florida horizontal jumper Yanis David for the award.
“It just goes to show what kind of an impact she had. Breaking that 100-meter record at the NCAA Championships was pretty phenomenal, and she’s well-deserving much like the other ones,” coach Dennis Shaver said. “I’m really happy for her. It’s our second female at LSU to win the Bowerman in recent history, so it’s pretty awesome.”
The Lady Tigers captured their first Bowerman in 2012, when junior sprinter Kimberlyn Duncan won in her second year as a finalist.
LSU has had four finalists and two winners in the decade-long history of the Bowerman.
“The LSU program is a force to be reckoned with,” Richardson said. “LSU definitely has an energy that you have to carry. You feel you have no choice but to live up to it.”
Despite losing out on the men’s award to Florida’s Grant Holloway, Duplantis had a historical year as well, becoming LSU’s first male finalist. The freshman also went pro after he won the NCAA indoor pole vault championship, set the collegiate indoor and outdoor records and claimed the SEC indoor and outdoor championships.
Duplantis also won the silver medal at the IAAF world championships, representing Sweden.
“These are some of the best athletes in the entire world, so to be amongst them is a huge honor,” Duplantis said. “And forgoing my remaining eligibility with LSU, to be able to come here and represent LSU just one more time was a really special feeling for me and my family.”
Duplantis, of course, comes from a long line of LSU athletes, including his brother Antoine, who played baseball for the Tigers. Duplantis expressed his gratitude at getting to be a part of the school, even if it was only for a year.
“I’m so happy to have experienced the things I have and to have competed for LSU which is something that I didn’t know if I was gonna do in high school,” he said. “And I’m just so grateful that I did. … I don’t regret it for one single second.”
Bowerman winners
The Bowerman Award, named for legendary track and field coach Bill Bowerman, is the sport's equivalent of the Heisman. It is presented annually by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Here are the year-by-year winners:
WOMEN
2009 -- Jenny Barringer, Colorado
2010 -- Queen Harrison, Virginia Tech
2011 -- Jessica Beard, Texas A&M
2012 -- Kimberlyn Duncan, LSU
2013 -- Brianna Rollins, Clemson
2014 -- Laura Roesler, Oregon
2015 -- Jenna Prandini, Oregon
2016 -- Courtney Okolo, Texas
2017 -- Raevyn Rogers, Oregon
2018 -- Keturah Orji, Georgia
2019 -- Sha'Carri Richardson, LSU
MEN
2009 -- Galen Rupp, Oregon
2010 -- Ashton Eaton, Oregon
2011 -- Ngoni Makusha, Florida State
2012 -- Cam Levins, Southern Utah
2013 -- Derek Drouin, Indiana
2014 -- Deon Lendore Texas A&M
2015 -- Marquis Dendy, Florida
2016 -- Jarriuon Lawson, Arkansas
2017 -- Christian Coleman, Tennessee
2018 -- Michael Norman, Southern Cal
2019 -- Grant Holloway, Florida