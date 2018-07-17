ATLANTA — This might be Matt Luke’s first full season as a head coach in college football, but the Mississippi native knows a good group of offensive linemen when he sees one.
Luke, 41, spent 16 seasons coaching these big guys up front before he was named interim head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels last July. With the interim tag gone, Luke took the podium Tuesday at the College Football Hall of Fame for his first round of SEC media days.
The former Ole Miss center fielded questions about improving his run defense, his quarterback, NCAA sanctions and becoming the long-term head coach.
The answers to some of those questions were difficult to find. But when it came time to boast about the Rebels, selecting a target to praise was easy.
Asked if he things the offensive line is one of the Rebels’ strongest units this year, Luke’s answer was simple: “I do.”
“Not only are they very talented,” Luke added, “they are just a good unit and good young men. Just a tremendous group of young men that are very experienced and very talented. They are one of the leaders and most experienced groups on the team and really excited and proud of that unit.”
Whether the offensive line is the Rebels' top position group is a matter of opinion, but this is a fact: It is the most cohesive and most experienced platoon at Ole Miss. It’s a bunch that has 103 combined starts. And as senior center Sean Rawlings explained, chemistry and communication come easy when you have played that much together.
Rawlings, a 6-foot-5 native Mississippian, knows what guards Javon Patterson and Jordan Sims are going to do on a given play as well as he knows his go-to order at Oxford taco shop South Depot: One burrito with double meat and two chicken caesar tacos.
“You’ve got relationships with each guy beside you,” Rawlings said. “It’s just automatic for us. We enjoy that.”
The core four of the line is Rawlings, Patterson, Sims and 6-foot-6, 325-pound left tackle Greg Little, a preseason All-American who is expected to be a first-round NFL draft pick.
A five-star recruit from Allen, Texas, Little picked Ole Miss over Alabama. His father Derrick played linebacker at South Carolina and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I'm really, really excited about Greg. He's come in and really worked on changing his body this offseason,” Luke said. “I think he started maybe his freshman year maybe a little too heavy, and I think he's found that optimal weight for him. He's working really hard in the weight room. He's going into this year with real confidence. He's a leader.”
The fifth spot on the line will be a battle. Alex Givens is the most experienced and versatile candidate, a fourth-year junior who has played guard and tackle, but Rawlings said a younger player, redshirt freshman Ben Brown, is on the rise.
“That redshirt year was incredible for him,” Rawlings said. “I think he is an innate football player.”
A 6-foot-5, 300-pound three-star recruit, Brown has impressed players from all around the locker room in the offseason. Junior defensive tackle Josiah Coatney said Brown is the toughest Rebels lineman to get by.
“Ben Brown is going to be a great offensive lineman,” Coatney said. “He’s one of the better guys that I’ve ever played against.”
Whoever is slotted in that fifth spot, they’ll be part of a group tasked with repeating some success, but also improving on a few weaknesses.
In 2017, Ole Miss ranked 11th in the nation in yards per-carry on standard downs with a 3.35 average, according to Football Outsiders. Standard downs include first down, second-and-7 or fewer, third-and-4 or fewer and fourth-and-4 or fewer. Even when defenses suspected that Ole Miss might run, they were successful at it.
While the Rebels front was solid at making paths for its running backs, it could’ve done a better job at protecting the quarterback. The Rebels gave up 32 sacks last season, ranking 104th in the nation. Although Ole Miss quarterbacks were under fire often, they still threw for an average of 328.4 yards per game, the 11th-best in the country.
At SEC media days, Rawlings wore a rubber band on his right wrist that read “#ChangeTheNarrative.” It is meant to defeat stereotypes.
By the time Ole Miss faces Texas Tech on Sept. 1, Rawlings will have the Red Raiders' pass rushers dissected.
“If I flip through my binder, you’ll see all these guys in the scouting reports,” Rawlings said. “It’s always fun to scout out guys and find out whatever their weaknesses are and adjust your game to them.”