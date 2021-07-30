After winning a silver medal at the 2019 World championships, Mondo Duplantis set himself up for a run at Olympic gold Friday night when he sailed through the qualification round of the pole vault at the Tokyo Games.

Duplantis, a former LSU star and Lafayette native who competes for his mother’s home country of Sweden, shook off a first-attempt miss to clear the bar on his next three tries to qualify for the finals at Olympic Stadium.

The world record-holder in both the indoor and outdoor pole vault, Duplantis’ third made bar of the evening at 18 feet, 10¼ inches secured his spot in the finals that will be held at 5:20 a.m. CDT Tuesday.

Duplantis, who competed at LSU in 2019, passed at the opening height of 17-4½ and entered the competition at 18-½ where he had his only miss of the night.

After failing to clear the bar on that one, the 21-year-old adjusted and propelled himself over the bar with room to spare on his second try.

Duplantis came back with easy first-attempt clearances at 18-6½ and 18-10¼ to get into the finals as expected.

The heavy favorite to win the gold medal, Duplantis holds the world indoor mark at 20-3¼.

He jumped 20-2 last September to break the 27-year-old world outdoor record held by the great Sergey Bubka.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

On tap

After advancing to the high jump finals through the qualification round Thursday night, former LSU star JuVaughn Harrison will try to make another final in the long jump qualifying at 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

The 22-year Harrison, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, is the first American male athlete to qualify for the unusual high jump/long jump double in the same Olympic Games since the great Jim Thorpe back in 1912.

Also Saturday, former LSU star Natoya Goule, who competes for Jamaica, races in the semifinals of the women’s 800 meters at 6:50 a.m.

Goule posted the fastest time in the first-round heats on Thursday with a time of 1 minute, 59.83 seconds.

And former LSU All-American Michael Cherry begins his quest for an individual Olympic medal when he lines up for the first round of the open 400 meters at 8:45 p.m.

LSU's JuVaughn Harrison easily advances in Olympics high jump qualifying; earns spot in Sunday's finals As a first-time Olympian, former LSU track and field star JuVaughn Harrison could have been a little nervous Thursday night going into the fir…