Tim Stanton was going through a normal work week at Assumption College in quiet Worcester, Massachusetts, when a co-worker walked in with a grin.

“We got a couple donations in honor of Cole,” she said. “They’re coming from Louisiana and Texas.”

Stanton, the Division II university’s vice president of institutional advancement, laughed: “That’s fabulous! That’s great!”

The private liberal arts college, with just over 2,000 enrolled students, had received seven donations totaling more than $500 from people who were clearly LSU football fans who were happy with their new graduate transfer place-kicker, Cole Tracy.

The donors had filled in Tracy’s name in the Assumption’s online donation portal, which includes a section where donors can make their gift “In honor of …”

Some of the donations came in at $54, Stanton said — the same number of the school record-tying distance that Tracy kicked in LSU’s 33-17 win over Miami in the season opener.

Others came with additional comments, such as “Thanks for sending us Cole!”

Stanton said he reached out to Tracy on Thursday and told him about the gifts made in his honor.

“He said, ‘That’s freaking awesome!’ ” Stanton said.

LSU fans might have said the same thing about Tracy’s 42-yard, game-winning field goal in LSU’s 22-21 comeback win at No. 7 Auburn Saturday night.

IT'S GOOD: Last-second FG lifts LSU over Auburn in another instant classic AUBURN, Ala. — The pile formed at the LSU 30. Somewhere at the bottom lay Cole Tracy, the graduate transfer who had just kicked the game-winni…

Immediately after making the kick as time expired, Tracy was chased down by his teammates into a dogpile. They carried Tracy toward the visiting locker room, and he finished the celebration by staking an LSU flag near the Auburn hedges.

When Tracy returned to the locker room, he had received a congratulatory text from Stanton: “I’m so excited for you!”

“He said, ‘You’re probably going to get more donations,’ ” Stanton said. “ ‘Make sure they go to the football program.’ I said, ‘I absolutely will.’”

Tracy broke every field goal record at Assumption in three seasons with the Greyhounds, including most made field goals in a game (six), single season (27) and a career (68), and he went 27 of 29 last season, when he recorded the program’s longest field goal (53).

Can't see video below? Click here.

In 2017, he was awarded the Fred Mitchell Award — given to the top kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III and NJCAA.

Through three games at LSU, Tracy has made 8 of 9 (88.9 percent) field goals. The Tigers’ single-season record for made field goals is 28, set by Josh Jasper in 2010.

And now, after delivering the winning kick that vaulted LSU to the No. 6-ranked team in the nation, Stanton said Assumption is thinking of naming its goal post at Multi-Sport Stadium after Tracy.

“That’s what we’re talking about right now,” Stanton said.

From Assumption College to Auburn-beater: Cole Tracy's kick rings true for LSU AUBURN, Ala. — This is the entire reason coach Ed Orgeron brought Cole Tracy from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, to LSU.

Tracy’s name is likely to come up in just about any conversation regarding LSU football, and Stanton said he and his co-workers have been saying, “Boy, if we can only tap into that LSU fan base” because it “probably raises more money than we will in five years.”

Stanton said he’s ensuring Tracy’s getting credit for the donations.

“Here, he’s a graduate, one year out of school, and he’s already given back to the school, in essence, over $500 in donations,” Stanton said. “If he keeps it up, he’s going to be the biggest donor in the history of the college.”