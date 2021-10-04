Before Ed Orgeron addressed anything else about LSU’s loss to Auburn or its next game, the coach glanced at the notes on the podium in front of him.

“I want to say this first: Ultimately, I'm responsible for the performance of this team,” Orgeron said. “I've always been responsible, and I always will be.”

He raised the index finger on his right hand and looked straight ahead as the camera zoomed closer toward his face.

“First and foremost,” he slowly said, “I want to get that point across today.”

That became the theme of Orgeron’s weekly news conference Monday afternoon. As he answered questions about the 24-19 loss, the team’s lingering offensive issues and what LSU must change before it faces No. 16 Kentucky this weekend, Orgeron deflected blame onto himself.

“When things go wrong, obviously I get asked questions,” Orgeron said. “It may sound like I'm trying to point the finger or something like that. As you know, I'm going to take full responsibility for everything that happens in this program. That's just the way it's going to be.”

Orgeron had plenty to take responsibility for after LSU’s second loss. Now five games into the season, the unranked Tigers are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference before they enter the most difficult portion of the schedule.

LSU may now face three straight ranked teams before its open date, and it plays two of those games on the road. Then the Tigers travel to top-ranked Alabama and host Arkansas, which is currently ranked No. 13 in the country.

For LSU to win those games, it has to start by correcting the primary concerns in the offense.

The Tigers struggled once again with trying to make too many pre-snap adjustments, which forced Orgeron to call timeout four times before the play clock expired. They also haven’t run the ball well, making the attack one-dimensional.

As he has before this season, Orgeron said LSU needs to stick with the play first-year offensive coordinator Jake Peetz initially called. The Tigers have often used a “look-over” strategy that has sophomore quarterback Max Johnson check for an audible once the coaches see the defense.

Sometimes Johnson gets a new play with less than 10 seconds on the clock, giving him little time to adjust the offense. The tempo slows down, allowing defenses to adjust, and Orgeron has to call timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty.

Orgeron said after the game LSU shouldn’t have trouble with the pre-snap process at this point in the season. On Monday, he called the issue “very fixable” and said the assistant coaches are almost “trying a little too hard.” He wants them to let the players execute instead of trying to find the perfect call.

“When we do it, we need to give (Johnson) enough time,” Orgeron said. “The times that we had to call timeout, there wasn't enough time. We shouldn't have tried to change the play because of the time.

“I'm going to say this again. I'm fully responsible for that. I want to make that clear, OK? And I'm going to get that fixed.”

Orgeron also put blame on himself for the way LSU’s defensive linemen missed tackles when they had a chance to sack Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who evaded at least five players on one touchdown throw and continued to slip from defenders’ grasp throughout the game.

The linemen needed to correct their angles, Orgeron said, and aim for Nix’s upfield shoulder. Orgeron, a former defensive line coach who helps lead the position with Andre Carter, said, “I help coach, so I’m responsible.” He added Nix deserved credit for the performance.

The loss further exposed LSU’s issues running the ball, a problem throughout the season. The Tigers have eclipsed 100 yards rushing once, and even then, they averaged 3.4 yards per carry against McNeese State.

LSU now ranks 128th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams with 70.60 yards rushing per game. Partially as a result, they struggled in the red zone against Auburn and have converted 38% of their third downs this season.

Though LSU wanted throw on first down to stay ahead of the chains, Orgeron knew the Tigers needed to be more effective running the ball when Auburn gave favorable defensive looks. He said LSU needs to recommit to running the ball, adjust its sets and try different formations to help the offensive line.

Some of the issues running the ball fall on the offensive line, which had to adjust to a coaching change midway through the summer and dealt with injuries since the beginning of preseason camp, only regaining every starter last week.

Orgeron pointed out those factors, but as he finished his answer, he directed blame back to himself.

“Let me say this again,” Orgeron said. “That is totally my responsibility.”