One player after another, the little league layup line flowed — each 8-year-old lofting a shot in a St. Rose gymnasium. Then came the 3-year-old, who heaved the team basketball with all the might in his three-foot frame before scuttling back to the beginning of the line.

John Jefferson laughed at the memory of his youngest son, Justin, who so desperately wanted to compete at the same level as his brothers.

“I wish we had videos of that,” John said. “He’d sit on the bench thinking he was on the team.”

Justin thought he was on the team, too, when his brothers, Jordan and Rickey, tossed him a video game remote while they played Madden or Tekken, declaring he was playing for F-U-N.

Justin, who is nearly nine years younger than Jordan and five years younger than Rickey, didn’t know how to spell at the time, and he’d frantically tap at the remote control.

Sometimes, after a touchdown or knockout, one of the older brothers would shout “Justin—I see you!” and Justin would squirm with glee.

“It was a way to keep him involved,” Jordan said. “Younger brothers always look up to their older brothers. They want to be doing the same things.”

Some things never change.

Justin is the third Jefferson brother to play football at LSU, and the 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore is the Tigers’ leading wide receiver this season with 11 catches for 183 yards.

It’s the continuation of a family legacy that began when Jordan played quarterback at LSU from 2008 until 2011, when the Tigers finished as the national runner-up. The loyalty between the program and the family runs deep, and it’s led to Justin’s career-high, 97-yard game in last week’s 22-21 win over Auburn.

Moments after the win, Justin reflected on watching his brothers play against players like Cam Newton and Nick Marshall. “I’ve been watching for a long time,” he said.

Said Rickey, now a safety with the New Orleans Saints: “It’s like he was destined to do it.”

The signs were always there.

Everywhere Justin went as a child, John said, he always carried a football. School. Short family errands. He stopped short of bringing it to church. Sometimes, after his brothers would stop playing football in the grassy lot next door, Justin would stay in the yard for hours throwing the ball to himself.

“I got a limit,” Rickey said. “He never shut down. Like, we all love sports. There’s just some guys — that’s all they care about.”

And Justin always expected to win.

When he was 9, he qualified for the Punt, Pass and Kick national championship, which was held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. John said Justin had little reaction to the free flight, hotel and hoopla surrounding the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. Only after Justin placed third — with an overall score of 168 feet, 9 inches — did he show any emotion at all.

“He was so upset,” John said. “It was his perspective.”

Sometimes, John had to widen his son’s perspective.

By the time Justin entered high school, John said, he was 5-foot-7, 125 pounds. He was discouraged. All his friends were reaching their peak, and Rickey was just beginning his freshman year as a safety at LSU.

“We had to tell him, ‘Son, look around (at your family),’” John said. “‘You’re eventually going to get what they have.’”

Instead of playing varsity as a freshman, like Rickey had, Justin played safety on the freshman team.

“He’s playing freshman ball, but he’s got Jefferson as a last name,” said Stephen Robicheaux, who is in his second stint as Destrehan High’s head coach since 2000. “So, you kind of got Justin on your radar. You know he’s going to be a good player.”

Justin broke his elbow playing scout team that season; but then, a doctor showed John and his wife, Elaine, the X-rays of their son’s growth plates.

“‘Man,’” John remembered the doctor saying. “‘He’s about to sprout up.’”

'He believed in me'

In the summer of 1988, another late bloomer caught a train with some co-workers from New Haven, Connecticut, to New York City.

John had finally grown to 6-foot-1 and was playing basketball at Division II Nebraska Western. He was about to transfer to Louisiana-Monroe — then called Northeast Louisiana. But first, he went to make some money working for his dad, who was a building contractor in Connecticut.

Some of the co-workers, who reserved doubts about John’s alleged 42-inch vertical, wanted to see just how good a basketball player the point guard was.

They took the subway in Manhattan to Rucker Park — home to some of the most famous pick-up basketball games in the world. Graffiti covered the grounds. Music thumped out of box speakers while an M.C. narrated the games and gave trademark nicknames to standout players.

The waiting list for games was long, and John finally convinced one of the teams to let him join. By the end of the night, John had thrown down a couple dunks in one of basketball’s most hallowed courts.

Did John ever gain a nickname?

“I wasn’t there that long to establish that,” John said.

John said he played at Rucker “maybe once or twice” before returning to Northeast Louisiana, where he spent the last two seasons attending the same school as Elaine.

Both were graduates of Slidell High, and they settled down across Lake Pontchartrain in Destrehan.

The height, John said, came from Elaine’s side of the family. She and her sisters are all near 6-feet tall, and Elaine also played basketball at Slidell.

That was the sport that the parents thought they’d be handing down to their children. But each of their sons gave up basketball before they finished high school.

“It wasn’t something we pushed,” John said. “As a kid they just had the natural gift to play (football).”

The accolades that Jordan first set are well documented: a 21-0 record as the starting quarterback at Destrehan; Class 5A all-state first team as a senior, when he was the class’ Offensive Player of the Year while leading the Wildcats to the state championship; the nation’s No. 11 pro style quarterback according to 247Sports that season.

What people forget, Jordan said, was that he wasn’t heavily recruited until his senior year. He suffered a season-ending broken wrist during his junior year, and most schools didn’t schools didn’t take a hard look at him until his senior year.

Except one.

Jordan’s first official visit was Ole Miss. When he and John stepped into the head coach’s office, it was Ed Orgeron who was sitting across the desk.

Jordan said Orgeron offered him a scholarship on the spot.

“He believed in me,” Jordan said.

It’s a memory that stuck with Jordan. When Jordan spent two seasons as the quarterbacks coach at Destrehan High from 2015 to 2016, he said Orgeron — newly promoted as LSU’s head coach — came by the high school to recruit now-Tigers starting defensive end Glen Logan. They reconnected, Jordan said, and were able to build a lasting relationship.

Just around that time, Justin was hitting his growth spurt.

Justin was 6-foot-2 by his junior season; but his skinny, 155-pound frame was still catching up. He ran with a limp, John said, because his knee kept knotting up, which made him look uncoordinated.

That didn’t keep Robicheaux and Destrehan offensive coordinator Greg Boyne from starting him at varsity wide receiver, along with eventual college receivers Michael Young (Notre Dame) and John Williams (Memphis).

Boyne said the slant was Justin’s best route, due to his good footwork, and they’d set up formations with Young and Williams on the other side of the field so they could get Justin on a one-on-one matchup.

“We remember him as the skinny kid working the backside,” Robicheaux said.

Justin frequently worked on routes with Jordan, who realized he could talk to his little brother as a mature young man. Jordan shared experiences with Justin: Remember, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham did this. Put that in your game. And: Here’s a YouTube video. Watch Julio Jones do this.

Once Justin’s knees stopped knotting, he had established himself as a dynamic receiver. As a senior, he recorded 44 catches for 956 yards and nine touchdowns. But major college programs didn’t recruit Justin very heavily, John said, because he hadn’t kept up with his grades.

Robicheaux said junior college programs called him “all the time” asking about Justin, and John drew on his experience from Division II athletics when he spoke to his son.

“That was a conversation we had,” John said. “‘Maybe you have to go in another direction.’ In his mind, he was willing to do that. Whatever it took.”

Robicheaux said Justin “really hunkered down” in his classes as a senior, and by the end of the year, all that remained for him to graduate was one, three-week summer class. The risk was still too great for Division I programs to reserve a scholarship for a player who may not qualify.

Except one.

“Orgeron told him he’s got a scholarship waiting for him whenever he’s ready,” Robicheaux said.

Sure enough, Justin graduated and became LSU’s final scholarship member in the fall of 2017.

“I have utmost respect for that,” John said. “They stuck to their promise. As an LSU family, we respected that. They could’ve closed that door. He made that promise, and that gave (Justin) motivation.”

That kind of loyalty, Jordan and Rickey said, represents the reasons why the brothers continued to play at LSU. It overshadows the opposing reasons, Rickey said — like when Jordan was booed during a 20-14 win over West Virginia in 2010, or the public backlash the family received from Jordan and Rickey’s misdemeanor arrests while at LSU.

“Me seeing what my brother went through from like a recruit’s perspective — I definitely could have said, ‘Ah, nah,’” said Rickey, a former top recruit who said he only visited LSU. “But just LSU as a whole — all the people that make up LSU? They’ve been loyal throughout this whole thing. The 12 years we’ve been there? It’s family.”

The brothers still keep up, Rickey said, by frequently sending one another messages on Instagram.

Jordan is attending the University of Houston, working toward a master’s degree that will enable him to pursue a career in college coaching.

Rickey is home in St. Rose, nursing a torn ACL he suffered during the NFL preseason.

And Justin is living in a familiar campus, notching another ‘Jefferson’ in another spot on an LSU depth chart.

Jordan and Rickey still offer Justin advice, reminding him “this is what we’re chasing.”

Be aware of the atmosphere.

Don’t get distracted.

Have some goal-oriented F-U-N.