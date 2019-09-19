Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles will be available for LSU's game at Vanderbilt Saturday at 11 a.m., Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he will start.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Charles sat out both the season-opener against Georgia Southern and last week's game against Northwestern State due to what Orgeron called "coach's decisions," a term with intended ambiguity that allows him to keep the details "in-house."
"Saahdiq will be available this game," Orgeron said. "We don't know exactly what's going to happen yet."
Badara Traore, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound senior, started in LSU's 55-3 win over Georgia Southern, and Dare Rosenthal, a 6-foot-7, 314-pound redshirt freshman, started for the first time in his LSU career in the Tigers' 65-14 win over Northwestern State.
No. 4 LSU (3-0) is tied 60th nationally with five sacks allowed, and Orgeron said multiple times this week that the Tigers offensive line needed to improve with its run blocking.
LSU is tied 105th nationally in rush offense, averaging 115.33 yards per game, and Orgeron said the Tigers tried some new zone blocking schemes against Northwestern State that just didn't work.
"Last week, we put in some new runs, and we just canned them early," Orgeron said. "So we want to have some staple runs, and we want to make them work."
Orgeron also made a change at backup center, moving reserve guard Chasen Hines behind starter Lloyd Cushenberry because he felt true freshman Charles Turner could improve with the way he snapped the football.