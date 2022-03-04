Ali Kilponen isn’t used to allowing home runs.
But the fourth batter the star junior faced Friday evening went yard, slamming a long ball over the left field wall. The normally emotive Kilponen stood expressionless outside the circle, hands on her hips. Anslee Finch's two-run blast was the first one Kilponen allowed this season.
LSU lost to Troy in the first half of their doubleheader, dropping Kilponen to 7-2. So far, she’s had a career year: Entering Friday, she led the Southeastern Conference with 48 innings pitched, and her 45 strikeouts ranked seventh in the league. No SEC pitcher had struck out more batters looking than Kilponen (15).
But she didn’t have her best stuff in LSU’s first game against Troy.
Later, in the fourth inning, Kilponen allowed her second home run of the season. This time, Troy's Kennedi Gaton launched a ball into center and hit the Griddy as she crossed home plate.
The LSU bats were quiet through four innings until Georgia Clark woke them up. The first baseman’s two-run moonshot into left field was the Tigers’ second hit of the day. It tied the game at three.
But in the sixth, Troy batters hit two singles, and Kilponen advanced them both into scoring position with a wild pitch. After another single and a fielder’s choice sent them both home, Kilponen’s day was done. She struck out six, but yielded an equal number of hits and three earned runs.
Then an Alli Newland solo homer into center brought the Tigers within one, and a heads-up play by Taylor Pleasants made sure the deficit wasn’t two runs in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs and a runner on second, the shortstop bobbled a grounder. The Troy runner rounded third and headed home, but Pleasants, with her back turned, recognized it and fired home for the out.
In the bottom of the seventh, Newland nearly tied the game with another home run, but Troy’s left fielder corralled her high-arcing hit on the left field warning track.
LSU finished the night with three hits. They struck out five times, walked 11, stranded nine runners on base and committed three errors in the field.