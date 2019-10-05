BR.lsuutahstatemain1174.100619 bf.jpg
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of LSU's football game against Utah State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 5, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

With less than half the regular season in the books, LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow continues his climb up the school's all-time passing lists.

Burrow threw for five scores for the third time in five games in Saturday's 42-6 pounding of Utah State and now has 22 passing touchdowns for the season.

Before this season, only one other quarterback to wear an LSU uniform, Zach Mettenberger, had five touchdown passes in a game in the first 125 years of the program.

With his five touchdowns, Burrow is now tied for third for the most passing scores in a season in school history with Mettenberger, who did it in 2013, and Tommy Hodson, who had 22 in 1989.

The school record of 28 is jointly held by JaMarcus Russell (2006) and Matt Mauck (2003).

With 16 touchdowns in 2018, Burrow now has 38 for his career. That puts him in fourth place behind Hodson (69), Russell (52) and Herb Tyler (37).

LSU SINGLE SEASON PASSING TDs

  • 28: JaMarcus Russell (2006); Matt Mauck (2003)
  • 22: Tommy Hodson (1989)
  • 22: *Joe Burrow (2019); Zach Mettenberger (2015); Tommy Hodson (1989)
  • 21: Matt Flynn (2007)
  • 19: Tommy Hodson (1986)
  • 18: Herb Tyler (1998); Rohan Davey (2001)
  • 17: Jordan Jefferson (2009); Josh Booty (2000); Alan Risher (1982)

LSU CAREER PASSING TDs

  • 69: Tommy Hodson (1986-'89)
  • 52: JaMarcus Russell (2004-'06)
  • 40: Herb Tyler (1995-'98)
  • 38: *Joe Burrow (2018-present)
  • 37: Matt Mauck (2001-'03)
  • 35: Zach Mettenberger (2011-'13)
  • 34: Jordan Jefferson (2008-'11); Jamie Howard (1992-'95)
  • 32: Jarrett Lee (2008-'11)
  • 31: Matt Flynn (2004-'07); Alan Risher (1980-'82)

