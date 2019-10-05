With less than half the regular season in the books, LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow continues his climb up the school's all-time passing lists.

Burrow threw for five scores for the third time in five games in Saturday's 42-6 pounding of Utah State and now has 22 passing touchdowns for the season.

LSU dominates Utah State on offense and defense for impressive win at Tiger Stadium In Saturday's 42-6 win over Utah State, LSU's offense was as slow and methodical as the pockets of fans who meandered into Tiger Stadium for t…

Before this season, only one other quarterback to wear an LSU uniform, Zach Mettenberger, had five touchdown passes in a game in the first 125 years of the program.

With his five touchdowns, Burrow is now tied for third for the most passing scores in a season in school history with Mettenberger, who did it in 2013, and Tommy Hodson, who had 22 in 1989.

The school record of 28 is jointly held by JaMarcus Russell (2006) and Matt Mauck (2003).

With 16 touchdowns in 2018, Burrow now has 38 for his career. That puts him in fourth place behind Hodson (69), Russell (52) and Herb Tyler (37).

Rabalais: Yes, it was Utah State. But LSU's complete win bodes well for battles to come In what has to this point felt like a surreal LSU football season, Saturday’s game with Utah State may have been the most unnatural moment of all.

LSU SINGLE SEASON PASSING TDs

28: JaMarcus Russell (2006); Matt Mauck (2003)

22: Tommy Hodson (1989)

22: *Joe Burrow (2019) ; Zach Mettenberger (2015); Tommy Hodson (1989)

; Zach Mettenberger (2015); Tommy Hodson (1989) 21: Matt Flynn (2007)

19: Tommy Hodson (1986)

18: Herb Tyler (1998); Rohan Davey (2001)

17: Jordan Jefferson (2009); Josh Booty (2000); Alan Risher (1982)

LSU CAREER PASSING TDs

69: Tommy Hodson (1986-'89)

52: JaMarcus Russell (2004-'06)

40: Herb Tyler (1995-'98)

38: *Joe Burrow (2018-present)

37: Matt Mauck (2001-'03)

35: Zach Mettenberger (2011-'13)

34: Jordan Jefferson (2008-'11); Jamie Howard (1992-'95)

32: Jarrett Lee (2008-'11)

31: Matt Flynn (2004-'07); Alan Risher (1980-'82)