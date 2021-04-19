Its possible resurgence halted after losing both games of a doubleheader last weekend, LSU returns to the field Tuesday night against ULM. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RANKINGS: LSU and ULM are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 21-14. ULM is 13-18.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (5-1, 3.46 ERA, 26.0 IP, 9 BB, 29 SO); ULM – TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Facing a problem in its bullpen, LSU plans to test a handful of freshman pitchers in this game, trying to see if any of them can contribute on the weekend. Right-handers Will Hellmers, Theo Millas, Michael Fowler and Zachary Murray, as well as left-hander Javen Coleman, are all expected to pitch against ULM. They could receive a sudden boost in playing time if they pitch well Tuesday. LSU needs more reliable pitchers out of the bullpen.