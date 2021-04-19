BR.mcneeselsu.040721 HS 1291.JPG
LSU pitcher Will Hellmers (48) pitches against McNeese, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Its possible resurgence halted after losing both games of a doubleheader last weekend, LSU returns to the field Tuesday night against ULM. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RANKINGS: LSU and ULM are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 21-14. ULM is 13-18.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (5-1, 3.46 ERA, 26.0 IP, 9 BB, 29 SO); ULM – TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Facing a problem in its bullpen, LSU plans to test a handful of freshman pitchers in this game, trying to see if any of them can contribute on the weekend. Right-handers Will Hellmers, Theo Millas, Michael Fowler and Zachary Murray, as well as left-hander Javen Coleman, are all expected to pitch against ULM. They could receive a sudden boost in playing time if they pitch well Tuesday. LSU needs more reliable pitchers out of the bullpen.

