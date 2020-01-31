FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU junior Abby O'Donoghue didn't waste any time Friday in giving her teammates something to cheer about on the first day of the Razorback Invitational.
O'Donoghue highlighted a light, but significant, day for the sixth-ranked LSU women and second-ranked men as she set a school record of 6 feet, 2 inches in winning the high jump at Randal Tyson Track Center.
O'Donoghue's third win in four competitions this season was the biggest of her career as she set the school mark on her sixth clearance of the evening.
It also gave her the national lead over Kentucky's Ellen Ekholm, who has gone 6-1½.
A former Denham Springs High star, O'Donoghue established a personal record of 6-1¼ on her first try. She then went 6-2 on her second try to take over the top spot on the school's all-time list from Gai Kapernick, who cleared 6-1½ back in 1993.
O'Donoghue was tied for fourth on the school's list after setting a PR of 6- ¾ last week.
She wasn't the only LSU athlete to set a PR Friday as Rayvon Grey won the men's long jump at 26-6½ to extend his national lead by two inches.
It also topped his old personal best of 26-5½ he had last season and pushed him into fifth place on the school's list.
Also Friday night, LSU freshman Thelma Davies won the women's 200 meters title with a big PR of 22.96 seconds. It shattered her previous best of 23.63 she set in New Mexico last weekend.
Terrance Laird finished second in the men's 200 meters final with a time of 20.77 seconds and Mercy Abire was second in the long jump with a best of 20-8½.
LSU also got third-place finishes from Jake Norris in the weight throw (63-11½) and Cameron Reed in the pole vault (16-6¾).