LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Thursday afternoon that starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal is "a game-time decision" for the Vanderbilt game.
The 6-foot-7, 327-pound sophomore went down late in the Mississippi State game, and Orgeron said Rosenthal hasn't practiced all week and he doesn't believe he'll be ready to play Saturday.
Rosenthal was injured on the final drive of the game. He dove to cut down an oncoming defender at the line of scrimmage, and his right shoulder made contact with the defender. Rosenthal favored the shoulder as he walked with LSU training staff to the sideline.
"I don't know if he's going to play to be honest with you," Orgeron said. "If he can, we're going to play him."
Orgeron said sophomore Cam Wire would start in Rosenthal's place if necessary. Wire, who played in six games in 2019, replaced Rosenthal on the final drive of the game against Mississippi State.
"Obviously it's going to be his first start," Orgeron said. "He's played against some very good defensive linemen, very good pass rushers. We're going to have to be creative in the things we do in our protection. It's all got to be about protection first. But we obviously still want to get enough people out where we can throw the football."
"So we're going to see how he does in the game," Orgeron continued. "Be creative, give him some help if we have to. This is going to be a big challenge for our offensive line. Their defensive line is very good."
Vanderbilt held No. 13 Texas A&M to 372 total yards of offense in a 17-12 loss last week, and senior defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo leads the team with a sack and two tackles for loss.