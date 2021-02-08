The day before the 2020 baseball season, sophomore pitcher Jaden Hill arranged a lunch with Anthony Ranaudo. Hill liked the former LSU pitcher’s social media presence, so they met at Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, forming a relationship that grew throughout the summer.
Initially, Ranaudo suspected an athletic right-hander who threw 98 mph would act overconfident, but he discovered Hill behaved the opposite way. He wanted to learn. They talked about baseball and Ranaudo’s experience pitching in the major leagues.
“He thinks differently,” Ranaudo said. “He's a little bit more open-minded than other college kids in his position.”
Hill and Ranaudo met for lunch three more times as Hill became one of the best relief pitchers in the country. Pitching out of the bullpen as LSU managed his innings, Hill limited hitters to a .028 batting average (1 for 36). He appeared on the verge of a full breakout. But the final time Hill and Ranaudo met for lunch, Hill mentioned the season might end.
“If they cancel some stuff,” Hill told Ranaudo, “we'd have the whole summer to train.”
Sure enough, the coronavirus pandemic ended LSU’s season after 17 games. Players dispersed across the country. Hill, who’s from Ashdown, Arkansas, stayed in Baton Rouge. He called Ranaudo the day the Southeastern Conference canceled spring sports.
Ranaudo pitched at LSU from 2008-2010 before the Boston Red Sox selected him with the 39th overall pick. He made 20 appearances over three seasons in the major leagues, finishing his career 5-5 with a 7.01 ERA. He played his final professional season in South Korea. Then he moved back to Baton Rouge, where he helped open an F45 Training franchise.
Hill spent the offseason with Ranaudo, who helped him prepare for his upcoming return to the starting rotation. They worked out twice a week at F45 until shutdown orders closed gyms. Then Hill moved into Ranaudo’s house inside the University Club.
“He became a mentor for me,” Hill said. “I took an extra step in my game and who I am as a person.”
Ranaudo also hosted Matt Bahnick, a friend and former college pitcher who founded the Positive Vibes Movement, a clothing company devoted to ending stigmas around mental health. Inside the house, Bahnick developed his company, Ranaudo hosted his podcast “The Up & In Show” and Hill trained.
“It was almost like one of those entrepreneur houses back in Silicon Valley,” Ranaudo said.
Working out inside Ranaudo’s garage and throwing in nearby fields, Hill developed a deeper understanding of his body and how it works. He had never focused solely on pitching until he went to LSU, and the sudden rigors of a college pitching program caused fatigue in his arm freshman year, ending his season after two starts.
Ranaudo taught Hill the difference between pain and soreness. With Hill unable to work with LSU’s coaches, Ranaudo also moderated his strength training to ensure he didn’t strain his shoulder or elbow, and he demonstrated functional movement patterns, such as diaphragmatic breathing.
As they trained, Ranaudo showed Hill the kinetic chain and taught him how ground force affected his release. Using the information, Hill developed his own routine between starts. He now prepares for bullpens by doing exercises focused on ankle mobility, hip mobility, scapula activation, glute and core activation and thoracic spine mobility.
“It was honestly muscle intelligence,” Ranaudo said. “Flexing the ankles so hips are in better position, so I can have better balance on the mound and ultimately exert more force when I'm throwing my fastball and prevent injuries.”
They also overhauled Hill’s diet as he learned how to prepare meals and read nutritional facts. Hill settled on a diet high in protein and low in carbohydrates. He moved from daily bagels to sweet potatoes, a change that could help his longevity.
“I don’t think the diet stuff is going to crazy change your game,” Ranaudo told Hill on an episode of his podcast, “but it’s given you the tools to better yourself.”
Hill struggled at times during fall practice as he readjusted to five-inning stints, but instead of dwelling on weaknesses, he focused on what he did well and what he needed to fix, trying to apply positive energy and the lessons he pulled from Ranaudo. He ended fall practice with his best appearance, allowing one run over three innings in the Purple-Gold World Series.
Months later, Hill has appeared on multiple preseason All-American teams. He will slide into LSU’s weekend rotation, possibly as the Friday night starter. LSU may limit his pitch count more than usual at the start of the season so he builds through the schedule, but coach Paul Mainieri said, “This year, there’s no real holding him back.”
After learning more about himself during the offseason, Hill feels ready to return to the starting rotation. He also tries to spread positive energy throughout the locker room, using what he learned from Bahnick.
“I want everyone to be happy,” Hill said. “I want my life to be built around positive vibes, not negative energy."
Ranaudo believes Hill now understands his body, making him more confident and capable of pitching an entire season. He thinks later this summer, Hill can lead LSU to a national championship and go No. 1 overall in the draft.
“I had a really cool friendship develop,” Ranaudo said, “and hopefully it contributes to his career as much as it did to my happiness.”