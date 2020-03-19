BR.govpresser.031920 HS 389.JPG
College football recruiting hasn't stopped for the coronavirus.

LSU landed a commitment from three-star Florida safety Dakota Mitchell on Thursday afternoon, which made him the first recruit to announce a commitment to the Tigers since spring football was shut down last week.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Mitchell is the No. 27-ranked safety of the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and he is the No. 62-ranked player in Florida.

"Thank you to all of the coaches that gave me a chance and opportunity to play at the next level," Mitchell wrote, "but I have found my family... With that being said, I would like to  announce that I will be Committing to THE (L)ouisiana (S)tate (U)niversity! #GeauxTigers."

Mitchell, who attends Winter Park High, is the fifth player to commit to LSU's 2021 recruiting class.

He is the first safety, and he joins five-star outside linebacker Raesjon Davis (No. 29 overall recruit), four-star wide receiver Deion Smith (nation's No. 15 WR), three-star defensive tackle Anthony Hundley (nation's No. 29 DT) and West Monroe punter Peyton Todd.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron tweeted his well-known recruiting catch phrase, "Hold That Tiger!", on Thursday for the first time since the NCAA shut down all on- and off-campus recruiting activities last week.

In a teleconference Monday, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said the Tigers football coaching staff would continue to recruit over the phone.

"They're going to continue to recruit telephonically and electronrically and what's allowed," Woodward said. "They're just not allowed to do on-campus or face-to-face recruiting at this moment."

