New football coach Brian Kelly will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract plus incentives, LSU announced Tuesday morning as it made the hire official.

"Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement, his first since LSU's search began six weeks ago. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves."

Kelly and his family will arrive at the BTR Jet Center at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, LSU said. Fans are welcome to attend.

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly said in a statement.

“I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”