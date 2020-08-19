The NCAA has granted a waiver to allow University of Washington transfer center Bryan Penn-Johnson to compete for LSU for the full 2020-21 season.
LSU coach Will Wade confirmed the news as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBSSports.com.
A native of Long Beach, California, Penn-Johnson played seven games for the Huskies last season, scoring a total of 11 points and grabbing five rebounds in 34 minutes as a freshman. A sophomore at LSU, he and freshman Josh Gray will give the Tigers a pair of 7-footers to play in the front court along with returning forwards Trendon Watford and Darius Days.
The Tigers did not have a player taller than 6-9 last season. Penn-Johnson announced his intent to transfer to LSU in June.
LSU is still awaiting waivers on 6-9 UCLA transfer forward Shareef O’Neal, son of former Tigers All-American Shaquille O’Neal, and 6-7 Georgetown transfer forward Josh LeBlanc of Madison Prep.