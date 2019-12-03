Billboards saluting the celebrated "Burreaux" jersey worn by Joe Burrow himself last Saturday night are now up around the city.

As he sprinted into Tiger Stadium for senior night festivities ahead of the game against Texas A&M, Burrow sported a "Burreaux" jersey to the delight of the crowd. Some are now calling the Ohio native a true Louisiana man.

To commemorate the special moment, LSU placed billboards around Baton Rouge.

The Tigers went on the beat the Aggies 50-7.

Next up, No. 1 LSU will face No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CST.