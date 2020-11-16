True freshman TJ Finley will probably start at quarterback Saturday against Arkansas after he received every first-team rep for more than a week, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.

LSU wanted to stage a competition between Finley and true freshman Max Johnson, but Johnson didn’t practice last week as many LSU players entered coronavirus quarantine. Finely was the only scholarship quarterback available last week at practice.

“Right now it's probably going to be TJ unless Max comes on and has a great week,” Orgeron said. “We're probably going to play both of them in the game.”

Starting in place of injured redshirt junior Myles Brennan, Finley made two starts this season. He played well in his debut, passing for 265 yards and scoring three touchdowns against South Carolina, but he struggled a week later against Auburn.

Finley turned the ball over three times in the 48-11 loss, the worst for the program since 1996. LSU benched him in the second half.

"I think the first game was perfect," Orgeron said. "The guy was on fire."

Asked about the difference between Finley’s starts, Orgeron also pointed to play calling, drops and pass protection by the offensive line as reasons Finley struggled. Orgeron wants offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger to “keep it simple” for Finley, who attempted three passes in the second half of his debut as LSU leaned on its running game.

“You can't go on the road and turn over the football,” Orgeron said, “but it's not all on him.”

Finley’s performance against Auburn opened the door for competition with Johnson, who finished the Auburn game 15 of 24 passing for 172 yards and one touchdown, but Johnson hasn’t practiced in a week, giving Finley an edge on first-team reps.

“Max hasn't practiced for a week now,” Orgeron said. “We're going to let him get back. We're going to see who's the best guy available.”