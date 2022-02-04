Will Wade isn’t used to pulling back on practices at the midway point of his team’s Southeastern Conference schedule.
But with his injury list growing, Wade had no other choice than to replace Thursday’s full-scale workout with a yoga session.
Yes, yoga, where there's less chance of an injury.
Wade decided a single Friday practice and Saturday shootaround prior to LSU’s 5 p.m. contest Saturday with Vanderbilt in Memorial Gymnasium was more prudent with all five of his scholarship guards dealing with injuries.
“We need to recover and get fresh,” Wade said Wednesday, one night after the Tigers’ 76-72 loss to Ole Miss. “We’re tired and worn down physically and mentally.”
That’s especially true of his guards.
Xavier Pinson is still dealing with a knee injury he suffered against Tennessee on Jan. 8, and Adam Miller is out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL during preseason practice.
Eric Gaines, who has started six games in place of Pinson, has been dealing with a wrist injury; Brandon Murray has a thumb injury that affects his dribbling and shooting; and Justice Williams has a toe injury that requires an injection to play in games.
Wade said he may have to sit down Pinson on Saturday after he played sparingly in the past two games.
He praised Pinson for trying to come back as soon as possible from a sprained knee, but Wade said he’s operating at 70% and needs to be closer to 85% or 90% to be effective.
“He’s not doing himself or our team any favors going out there like he’s been,” Wade said. “I appreciate the hell out of him trying and wanting to be out there and be a part of it, but we’ve got to do what’s right by him and what’s right by our team.”
In addition to the banged-up guards, forward Darius Days has been hobbled by a sprained ankle.
Not counting Miller, five of the nine players Wade has used in his rotation this season have been bitten by the injury bug.
Wade revealed Thursday that LSU (16-6, 4-5 SEC) practiced only on game day when it was preparing for Ole Miss after a physical contest with TCU last Saturday.
Knowing it was going to be that type of hard-nosed game, Wade jokingly said he wouldn’t have had a problem forfeiting the TCU game to give his players a full weekend of rest and treatment.
The shortened on-court prep for Vanderbilt (11-10, 3-6) also was necessary after three players logged more than 30 minutes each and another played 28 minutes against Ole Miss — just three days after the TCU contest.
"I’ve never been able to practice this little, so that’s part of the reason our defense has slipped,” Wade said. “Our switching (guarding) has slipped. Just everything, it’s all been part of it.
“We’ve got to have seven or eight guys we can play every night. If we didn’t practice like this, we might not be able to put seven or eight scholarship guys on the court.
"That’s kind of been the No. 1 focus right now, and hopefully, we can get these guys back and feeling good.”
The injuries have eaten into LSU’s 15-1 start. The Tigers have dropped five of their past six games overall, including 1-4 in conference play since a 3-1 league start.
“It’s our biggest issue,” Wade said of trying to navigate his way through the injuries. “When we’re fully healthy and fully rolling, our record has been pretty good and our team has been really good. We’ve just got to get back to that.
“Our rotations have been off, obviously, with our injuries. Things have been kind of herky-jerky, so we’ve got to get back to where it’s a lot smoother. I don’t know when that’s going to be; until then, we’ve just got to survive.”