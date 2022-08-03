A new season of LSU football is upon us with Thursday’s start of preseason camp.
So are the questions. A lot of questions.
The Tigers have a month to uncover satisfactory answers before their Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome.
The Seminoles are already in camp preparing for their “Week Zero” opener/glorified scrimmage Aug. 27 against Duquesne — I didn’t even know what Duquesne’s nickname was (Dukes) or that it even had a football program. FSU was picked to finish fifth in the seven-team ACC Atlantic Division, which isn’t too daunting except that with a game under their belts the Seminoles are just enough of a threat to challenge an untested, question-laden LSU team under new coach Brian Kelly.
Let’s run down the list of biggest questions facing the Tigers besides quarterback, which is such an obvious and important one we’ll save it for later.
Which position group is under the most scrutiny? We’ll take offensive line for $500, Alex. Kelly declared at SEC media days last month that this is going to be the Tigers’ most improved group. The proof will be in the playing, because there are a lot of new faces and this group often got pushed around last season. There are battles and transfers everywhere, with Charles Turner and Marlon Martinez set to square off for the starting spot at center, and talented but true freshman Will Campbell the favorite to start at left tackle. If there’s a silver lining it’s that the one position coach Kelly retained from Ed Orgeron’s staff is offensive line coach Brad Davis, so at least there’s some continuity in the message.
Who will be LSU’s most impactful transfer? It would be easy to say quarterback Jayden Daniels from Arizona State because that position is so important, but he isn’t guaranteed to win the starting job. For that reason, we’ll go with cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, a senior from Shreveport by way of Oklahoma State. Bernard-Converse, an All-Big 12 pick last season, looks like a heavy favorite to start at corner opposite Mekhi Garner.
What is the most important position group no one is talking about? That would be special teams. The Tigers will break in a new kicker, a new punter, a new deep snapper, even a new kickoff specialist. Special teams, even over LSU’s past two rocky seasons, hasn’t been something that’s been a major concern. It never is until something goes awry. The spots we mentioned above will need to get sorted out in a productive and dependable fashion this season, with freshman Nathan Dibert the favorite to be the kicker; Jay Bramblett (LSU’s lone Notre Dame transfer) the favorite to be the punter; and East Carolina transfer Slade Roy the favorite to be the deep snapper. LSU even needs someone to replace Avery Atkins on kickoffs, though that doesn’t mean the Tigers will have a separate specialist handling that job.
Who is the player to keep an eye on? Kayshon Boutte. What a conundrum he is. Boutte is projected to be a top-10 pick in next year’s NFL draft and was so good he led LSU in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2021 despite playing only half the season because of an ankle injury. That injury left him a rehabbing spectator during spring practice. Fellow wide receiver Jack Bech said at SEC media days that Boutte has looked better than ever during summer workouts. That’s encouraging news for the Tigers, who desperately need one of the nation’s best playmakers at the top of his game to improve on last season’s 6-7 record. Eyes will be locked on the Tigers’ best returning player Thursday.
And what about those quarterbacks? Clearly the quarterback position is such a hugely important one it can’t be ignored, so we won’t give it short shrift here. LSU has four in camp, with the battle to be the starter expected to mainly be waged between Daniels and sixth-year Tiger Myles Brennan.
You figure Daniels wouldn’t have transferred from Arizona State, where he was entrenched as the starter, if he didn’t have a strong indication that he would become LSU’s starter. Then again, you figure Kelly wouldn’t have lured Brennan back from the transfer portal if he also wasn’t bullish on his chances.
Then there’s Garrett Nussmeier, who at times in the spring looked like the best passer of the three and should not be discounted.
It will be riveting to watch and see how quickly someone takes the lead in camp — if someone can.