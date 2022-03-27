By JARRETT MAJOR
Contributing writer
The sixth-ranked LSU beach volleyball team went 3-2 in its LSU Beach Invitational, falling to top five foes, TCU and Florida State this past weekend.
LSU lost to No. 2 TCU 4-1 on Sunday and No. 4 Florida State 3-2 on Saturday.
“We want to be considered in the same area as those teams,” LSU coach Russell Brock said. “I think we did a good job versus Florida State. Against TCU, they definitely outplayed us, but that is what we need to know. We understand what it means to play top five teams, but those are the teams we have struggled against.”
The Tigers (19-4) racked up three 5-0 wins against Tampa (8-9), the UL-Monroe (5-12), and Houston Baptist (8-14) in other action.
The Tigers started the weekend by beating Tampa and UL-Monroe before a Saturday night battle versus Florida State.
Florida State (16-4) struck first winning on Court 4 25-23, 21-19.
LSU tied it by winning on Court 5 in three sets, dropping the first 15-21 and winning the next two 21-16 and 15-13.
The Seminoles managed to regain the lead on Court 1, before LSU tied it on Court 3 as both courts were decided in two sets to make it 2-2.
“They were a good team, and they exposed our weaknesses,” said Kylie Deberg who played on Court 3. “We’ve got to work better and work on our weaknesses at practice and just get better at them.”
The match now swung on Court 2. LSU won set one 21-15 and led set two 17-15. Florida State preceded to go on a 10-2 run to take set two. The Seminoles broke out to a 4-0 lead in the third set and held off LSU to win 15-12.
“If we want to be where we want to be at the end of the season, we have to take the experience from this,” said Brock. “We have got to figure out where are our vulnerable spots and improve.”
In the match against TCU (24-0), LSU trailed early, losing on Court 5 in two sets.
It looked like LSU might tie the match at 1-1 as it took an 11-7 lead on Court 4 in the third set. The Horned Frogs scored the next seven points to seal the set 15-12 and take a 2-0 lead.
The Tigers now needed to win the three remaining matches. The Tigers dropped the first set on court one 21-12, but took the first sets on two and three, 21-19 and 21-13.
LSU dropped the second set on Court 1 21-10 to seal the defeat. The Tigers dropped the second sets on Courts 2 and 3 21-13 and 21-19 to force two set threes.
The Tigers fell on Court 2 15-11 but on Court 3 they rallied for a
17-15 win in the third set after trailing 13-11.
“Kelli (Greene-Agnew) and I have not played together much,” said Deberg. “So being able to pull out that win, and being down 13-11, we just believed in each other. We knew that we could get it done.”
LSU will play in the UCLA invitational against three top five teams in No. 1 UCLA, No. 3 Southern Cal and No. 5 Loyola Marymount.
“We want to prove we can compete against those teams that are considered the best in the country,” Brock said. “We know that we are in that conversation, but it is not enough to be in that conversation. We have to be able to compete and win.”